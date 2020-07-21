Newsdeck

Biden pledges free preschool as part of sweeping caregiving proposal

By Reuters 21 July 2020
Caption
Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden (R), accompanied by his wife Jill Biden (L), speaks at a primary night event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 10 March 2020 (reissued 06 June 2020). EPA-EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

NEW CASTLE, Del., July 21 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden outlined a sweeping plan on Tuesday aimed at breathing life into the coronavirus-battered U.S. economy by investing $775 billion in caregiving programs for children, the elderly and the disabled.

By Joseph Ax

As part of the proposal, which Biden said would create 5 million jobs, he pledged to provide all 3-year-old and 4-year-old children access to free preschool. He also promised to make it easier for aging relatives and loved ones with disabilities to receive home or community-based care.

“We’re trapped in a caregiving crisis within an economic crisis within a healthcare crisis,” Biden told educators at a campaign event in New Castle, Delaware. “You’re doing everything you can, but this president is not.”

Both Biden and Republican President Donald Trump are eager to woo working women who are caring for parents and children during a pandemic that has shuttered schools and workplaces.

In budget proposals to Congress before the pandemic, Trump suggested spending $1 billion on grants to states to help them build childcare and early-learning services. The president and lawmakers are working on a fourth coronavirus relief package that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin estimated could include $1 trillion and would focus on “kids and jobs and vaccines.”

Reuters/Ipsos polling shows Biden ahead of Trump by 11 percentage points with women, who are expected to play a critical role in swaying the most competitive swing states in the Nov. 3 election.

Eager to erase Trump’s advantage with voters on the economy, Biden’s latest plan is the third of a four-part approach he has rolled out in recent weeks.

The former vice president would send federal aid to state and local governments to keep childcare programs and other public services operating.

Ultimately, the plan would seek to create 3 million jobs in the healthcare and education sectors, while bolstering the workforce overall by 5 million by allowing people who were taking care of children or relatives to rejoin the labor force.

The campaign said the initiative would be paid for by rolling back tax breaks for real estate investors and tightening enforcement of the existing U.S. tax code.

“Instead of pro-job and pro-growth policies, Biden is turning to an old friend – tax hikes and big government,” Trump spokesman Zach Parkinson said in an email.

Biden previously released proposals aimed at boosting U.S. manufacturing and building clean-energy infrastructure projects as the country continues to reel from a pandemic that has forced millions out of jobs and has killed more than 141,000 people in the United States, the most of any country.

(Additional reporting by James Oliphant in Washington and Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Jonathan Oatis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

VIEWFINDER & GROUNDUP

Parliament failed to vet Cele’s nomination for IPID head

By Daneel Knoetze for Viewfinder

OP-ED

The Standard Settlement Offer for urban land claims is an affront to the dignity of claimants

Cameron Lee Jacobs
4 hours ago
7 mins

Coronavirus

As Covid-19 tightens its grip, a spate of anti-mask protests erupt in several countries

An Wentzel
5 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

ZAPIRO

For the Record
Zapiro 22 hours ago

ArnoCorpsa metal band in San Francisco only use Arnold Schwarzenegger movie lines in their lyrics.

Sponsored Content

Medical real estate still the best way to keep your portfolio healthy

OrbVest 3 hours ago
3 mins

MAVERICK LIFE EDITORIAL

A Love Letter to Social Justice Activists: Now is the time to change the world, tomorrow may be too late

Mark Heywood
11 hours ago
7 mins

Tribute: Paul Dobson (1935 - 2020)

Chapter closes for ‘encyclopaedia of SA Rugby’

Craig Ray
7 hours ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP

GroundUp wins lottery court battle

GroundUp Staff
9 hours ago
2 mins

ISS TODAY

New Wiz drug targets South Africa’s youth

Richard Chelin for ISS TODAY
9 hours ago
4 mins