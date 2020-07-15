COVID-19

New Zealand must prepare for new coronavirus outbreaks, PM says

By Reuters 15 July 2020

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's prime minster, speaks during an interview in Singapore, on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Photographer: Wei Ling Tay/Bloomberg

SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand must prepare for new coronavirus outbreaks as the pandemic spreads globally but will not drop its elimination strategy if community transmission was discovered, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday.

Ardern said the epidemic was now “exploding” outside New Zealand and countries that had been models in the fight against COVID-19 had now experienced further community outbreaks.

The government released a new framework on how it intended to fight the virus in the event of new cases, with elimination still the central strategy.

“No system is 100% fool proof and around the world we are seeing even the most rigorous measures being tested by the virus,” she told reporters in Wellington.

The South Pacific nation last reported a case of community transmission two-and-a-half months ago. It has recorded 22 deaths from nearly 1,200 confirmed cases as of Wednesday.

New Zealand had vowed to eliminate, not merely contain, the virus, which meant stopping transmission for two weeks after the last known case was cleared.

Officials in Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales said elimination is no longer possible there due to fresh outbreaks following the easing of lockdown restrictions. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Our Burning Planet

The Age of Plastemic: Tiny plastic particles are infecting the remotest oceans and mountains via aerial transmission 

By Tiara Walters

ELECTIONS

The 2021 municipal poll pushes on regardless of Covid-19, says IEC

Marianne Merten
8 hours ago
5 mins

LEADERSHIP CRISIS?

Clouds continue to gather over UCT vice-chancellor

Biénne Huisman
8 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 mins ago

OP-ED

Covid-19 and the role of the judiciary: Contradictions and confusion
Gary Pienaar, Michael Cosser and Narnia Bohler-Muller 9 hours ago
5 mins

"You didn’t need to play [the album] backward because we never hid [the messages]. We’d call an album Highway To Hell - there it was right in front of them." ~ Angus Young, AC/DC's guitarist on the "hidden" satanic overtones in their iconic album.

SPOTLIGHT

Covid-19: Western Cape and Gauteng prepare for the peak

Kathryn Cleary 10 hours ago
6 mins

ANIMAL TRADE

Wildlife experts spurn invite to serve on environmental panel, indicating bias and co-option

Don Pinnock
9 hours ago
9 mins

Declassified UK

Children killed in Yemen by Saudi-led airstrikes days before and after UK arms sales resume

Phil Miller
60 mins ago
6 mins

Business Maverick

Laying down the foundation for pensions to fund infrastructure spend 

Ruan Jooste and Sasha Planting
2 hours ago
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN KWAZULU-NATAL

Receiving food parcels: ‘It depends on who you know’

Angus Begg
9 hours ago
5 mins