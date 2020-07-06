COVID-19

Malawi’s election cheer dampened by coronavirus surge

By Reuters 6 July 2020

Malawi's newly elected president Lazarus Chakwera. (Photo: Twitter/@LAZARUSCHAKWERA)

LILONGWE, July 4 (Reuters) - Malawi's new President Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday ordered his inauguration ceremony be scaled down amid a surge of coronavirus cases, dampening excitement around his election win.

Chakwera was sworn in last Sunday for a five-year term, hours after unseating Peter Mutharika in a re-run election, and this Monday the country is holding a formal celebration.

Chakwera said capacity at the national stadium would be halved to 20,000 and at least 100,000 face masks would be distributed in the capital Lilongwe.

“We’re in a worse situation today than we were three months ago. Coronavirus is spreading everywhere in Malawi and it’s spreading to kill,” he said in a televised address.

COVID-19 cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks to reach nearly 1,500, with 16 deaths.

Opposition politicians and activists had criticized Mutharika’s response to the pandemic, calling it inadequate and aimed keeping him in power.

In April the High Court struck down Mutharika’s order of 21-day lockdown after a petition from a human rights organization.

However Chakwera indicated restrictions on movement were imminent, saying new measures would be announced on Tuesday when he appointed a new health minister.

“Community transmission has escalated in the last three weeks,” he said. “However, we must strike a balance between public safety and social functioning of our country.”

Chakwera’s win in last month’s re-run election was a dramatic reversal of the result of the original election in May 2019, which courts had later overturned citing irregularities. (Reporting by Frank Phiri Editing by Mfuneko Toyana and Frances Kerry)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO EXPLAINER

VBS theft – the case against Limpopo ANC’s Danny Msiza and Florence Radzilani

By Pauli Van Wyk

AMABHUNGANE

‘We must bow out with pride,’ says VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi

Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane
10 hours ago
9 mins

ZAPIRO

Business As Usual

Zapiro
03 JUL

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

Western Cape Judiciary Crisis

Teflon John Hlophe’s Stalingrad strategy reaches its expiry date
Marianne Thamm 10 hours ago
5 mins

"The wonder is not that the field of stars is so vast but that man has measured it." ~ Anatole France

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business interruption insurance is becoming a huge issue – but there may be a compromise

Sasha Planting 13 hours ago
6 mins

Coronavirus & Education

A million SA learners set to return to school before end of July

Karabo Mafolo
12 hours ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

PSG invites you to a series of free webinars featuring Jacques Pauw, Nick Mallett, Adam Habib and more…

PSG
30 JUN
3 mins

Bazaruto, Mozambique

Greens victorious as Sasol ditches Africa sea paradise gas-drilling plan

Tony Carnie
10 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Flawed parliamentary system gave rise to State Capture

Omry Makgoale
10 hours ago
3 mins