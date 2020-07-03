Newsdeck

“Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” slogan is illegal, government says

By Reuters 3 July 2020
Caption
Buildings are seen from Victoria Peak at night in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Hong Kong's hotel industry is struggling with a collapse in bookings after thousands of protesters shut down flights from the territory's airport in an escalation of months of clashes with police. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters) - The popular protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" connotes separatism or subversion, the city's government said, pointing to crimes that are covered under the new national security law imposed by Beijing.

The rallying cry appears on placards at rallies, is printed on clothes and accessories and scribbled on post-it notes on walls across the Chinese-ruled city.

It was unclear whether independent courts would uphold the government’s view on the slogan, which further stokes fears the new legislation against secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, crushes free speech in Hong Kong.

“The slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times” nowadays connotes “Hong Kong independence”, or separating the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) from the People’s Republic of China, altering the legal status of the HKSAR, or subverting the state power,” the government said in a statement late on Thursday.

The government has repeatedly said the security law won’t affect freedom of speech and other rights in the city.

On Wednesday, the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony’s handover to Chinese rule, police arrested around 370 people during protests over the legislation, with 10 of those involving violations of the new law.

Critics of the law have slammed the lack of transparency around it ahead of its publication and the speed at which it was pushed through. Beijing unveiled details of the legislation late on Tuesday and the law came too effect on Wednesday.

The new law punishes crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison. It will also see mainland security agencies in Hong Kong for the first time and allows extradition to the mainland for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.

China’s parliament adopted the security law in response to protests last year triggered by fears Beijing was stifling the city’s freedoms and threatening its judicial independence, guaranteed by a “one country, two systems” formula agreed when it returned to China.

Beijing denies the accusation.

The law has triggered alarm among democracy activists and rights groups. Demosisto, a pro-democracy group led by Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, disbanded hours after the legislation was passed, while prominent group member Nathan Law said on Thursday he had left the global financial hub.

“The protests in Hong Kong have been a window for the world to recognise that China is getting more and more authoritarian,” Law told Reuters in an interview via internet video. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Michael Perry)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

DAYS OF ZONDO

Following the money – Lucky Montana, Prasa and a R25m question

By Suné Payne

Okavango Delta

Over 400 Botswana elephants killed in mystery mass die-off

Don Pinnock
7 hours ago
5 mins

MADAM & EVE

Living In A Bubble

Stephen Francis & Rico
5 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

Johannesburg High Court

Warrantless searches declared unconstitutional in win for inner-city residents — Parliament ordered to fix SAPS Act
Marianne Merten 5 hours ago
6 mins

"I didn’t like anything but the sarcophagus." ~ Graffiti carved in the pyramids by ancient Romans

BACK TO SCHOOL?

Only three grades will return to class next week, education authorities decide

Christi Nortier 5 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

Donors shy away from tainted party — ANC salary payments are ‘delayed’ again

Marianne Thamm
4 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

Malawi: Will they come or will they go?

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley
5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Civil society kept in the dark on government action against gender-based violence and femicide

Alison Tilley and Jeanne Bodenstein
5 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Israel’s plans for annexation evoke apartheid South Africa

Barbara Hogan and Andrew Feinstein
6 hours ago
4 mins