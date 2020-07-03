COVID-19

Africa does not have manifold undetected coronavirus infections-WHO

By Reuters 3 July 2020

Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, during a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations (UNOG) in Geneva, Switzerland, 01 February 2019. (Photo: EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI)

DAKAR, July 2 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) does not think there are manifold undetected coronavirus infections in Africa with people dying unreported, the regional director of the organisation said on Thursday.

“We think that there is a certain underestimation of cases,” Matshidiso Moeti told a news conference, adding that the WHO was working with countries to improve their surveillance.

Africa has reported 416,063 confirmed coronavirus cases with 10,297 deaths, while 196,944 patients have recovered, according to a Reuters tally based on government statistics and WHO data. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Alex Richardson)

