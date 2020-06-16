Newsdeck

Canada ‘open’ to hosting NHL hub city, Trudeau says

By Reuters 16 June 2020

June 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday he was comfortable having a hub city in Canada for teams competing in the National Hockey League's planned restart amid the COVID-19 outbreak as long as local health authorities approve.

Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto are all being considered by the NHL to serve as one of the two 12-team hub cities for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which could begin in early August.

“We have indicated that we are comfortable with moving forward on an NHL hub in one of the three Canadian cities that are asking for it,” Trudeau said at a news conference.

“Obviously the decision needs to be made by the NHL and the cities and the provinces in the jurisdiction, but Canada is open to it as long as it is okayed by the local health authorities.”

Trudeau also said the border with the United States will remain closed to non-essential travel through at least July 21. The border closure, however, does not affect NHL players and some have already been travelling to their teams.

All NHL teams were cleared to reopen training facilities last week so long as those who chose to attend did so in small groups that did not exceed six players at a time.

The NHL, which halted action in March due to the novel coronavirus, said formal training camps for the 24 playoff-bound teams could open on July 10 if it was deemed safe to do so.

The length of training camps and, therefore, the start date for a formal resumption of play will be determined at a later date. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Covid-19 and Education

New study supports all SA children returning to schools and crèches immediately

By Rebecca Davis

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

A lack of access to information is constraining a unified fight against Covid-19

Craig Schwabe and Michael O’Donovan
14 JUN
13 mins

Maverick Citizen

Subsidy shock for Eastern Cape welfare organisations as stipends are pulled during lockdown

Estelle Ellis
7 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

Maverick Citizen: Editorial

Black children’s lives matter
Mark Heywood 15 JUN
5 mins

"The sad truth is that most evil is done by people who never make up their minds to be good or evil." ~ Hannah Arendt

Western Cape High Court

Covid-19 lockdown regulations and National Coronavirus Command Council under legal scrutiny, again 

Marianne Merten 15 JUN
6 mins

Op-Ed

SANEF condemns the conviction of Philippines journalist Maria Ressa and former Rappler reporter Reynaldo Santos Jr.

SANEF
8 hours ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

REITs and Property Funds crash, but is real estate all bad?

OrbVest
5 hours ago
4 mins

Spotlight

Covid-19: Marketing of spray tunnels continues, despite criticism from WHO and scientists

Elna Schütz for Spotlight
8 hours ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Audit watchdog accuses Deloitte of ‘auditing disaster’ at African Bank, Part One

Justin Brown
15 JUN
6 mins