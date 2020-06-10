COVID-19

Spain makes masks mandatory until coronavirus defeated

By Reuters 10 June 2020

epa08389105 Two girls play in front of the Sagrada Familia cathedral in Barcelona, Spain, 28 April 2020. Spain is on its seventh week of lockdown ordered by the Government in an attempt to flatten the coronavirus curve. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

MADRID, June 9 (Reuters) - Wearing masks in public will remain mandatory in Spain after the country's state of emergency ends on June 21 until a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus is found, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.

Spaniards must continue to wear masks indoors and outdoors if they cannot guarantee a 1.5 metre distance from other people as part of a decree to govern conditions after the lockdown is lifted, Illa told a news conference.

The obligation to wear masks will remain until “we definitively defeat the virus, which will be when we have an efficient therapy or an effective vaccine,” Illa said.

Three weeks ago, Spain made masks mandatory in all public spaces where adequate social distancing cannot be maintained. The rule applies to everybody over the age of six.

Severely hit by the coronavirus epidemic, the country’s government imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdown in mid March.

As the number of new contagions and fatalities has fallen steeply, the government has gradually eased restrictions.

Most restrictions on movement will be lifted on June 21 when the state of emergency ends, but the government wants to maintain regulations to prevent new outbreaks of the virus. (Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Inti Landauro and Ed Osmond)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

CHINA-SOUTH AFRICA

Are South Africans safe with Huawei? (Part 2): A different kind of virus

By Heidi Swart

Maverick Citizen: Hunger

Food prices continue to increase exponentially with no price clampdowns in sight 

Shani Reddy
2 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

It is time for people of colour to say, enough

Devi Moodley-Rajab
30 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

SARS Wars Fallout

Van Loggerenberg calls for prosecution of those implicated in attack on revenue service
Marianne Thamm 12 hours ago
4 mins

Webcams were invented by computer scientists too lazy to check if the coffee was ready.

PHOTO ESSAY

Old-age home blues: Finding ways to ease alienation during lockdown

Shiraaz Mohamed 12 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Racism in our schools is a continuum of our past

Oscar Van Heerden
12 hours ago
10 mins

Op-Ed

Torture and repression continue under Emmerson Mnangagwa’s iron-fisted, ‘corrupt’ rule

Tendai Biti
12 hours ago
10 mins

OP-ED

You have hurt and insulted visually impaired people, Professor Karjiker

Zak Yacoob
13 hours ago
3 mins

Declassified UK

Revealed: Baby animals knowingly killed by British military

Phil Miller
3 hours ago
7 mins