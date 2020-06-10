COVID-19

At least half of mystery deaths in Nigeria’s Kano due to COVID-19 – minister

By Reuters 10 June 2020

ABUJA, June 8 (Reuters) - As many as 60% of the "mysterious" deaths in Nigeria's northern Kano state were likely due to the new coronavirus, the government's health minister said on Monday.

Nigeria’s task force on COVID-19 sent a team to the northern economic hub in late April to investigate and conduct “verbal autopsies” after local newspaper the Daily Trust reported a spike in deaths to around 150 people in Kano city.

Government Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire said the investigation found a total of 979 deaths were recorded in eight municipal local government areas in Kano state at a rate of 43 deaths per day, compared with the typical death rate of roughly 11 deaths per day.

“With circumstantial evidence as all to go by, investigation suggests that between 50-60% of the deaths may have been triggered by or due to COVID-19, in the face of pre-existing ailments,” Ehanire said.

He said the peak in deaths occurred in the second week of April, and that by the beginning of May, the death rate had gone back down to the normal rate.

The Kano state government had said the deaths were caused by complications from hypertension, diabetes, meningitis and acute malaria and not the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kano state entered a lockdown in April to stem the spread of the virus. The federal government said this month it would ease the lockdown.

Nigeria currently has 12,486 confirmed coronavirus cases, 999 of them in Kano, and a total of 354 deaths. Just 48 of the officially confirmed deaths due to COVID are in Kano state. (Reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja, writing by Libby George, editing by Mark Potter)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

CHINA-SOUTH AFRICA

Are South Africans safe with Huawei? (Part 2): A different kind of virus

By Heidi Swart

Maverick Citizen: Hunger

Food prices continue to increase exponentially with no price clampdowns in sight 

Shani Reddy
2 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

It is time for people of colour to say, enough

Devi Moodley-Rajab
53 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

SARS Wars Fallout

Van Loggerenberg calls for prosecution of those implicated in attack on revenue service
Marianne Thamm 12 hours ago
4 mins

There is an app in Iceland to verify whether the person you're dating is a relative or not.

PHOTO ESSAY

Old-age home blues: Finding ways to ease alienation during lockdown

Shiraaz Mohamed 13 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Racism in our schools is a continuum of our past

Oscar Van Heerden
12 hours ago
10 mins

Op-Ed

Torture and repression continue under Emmerson Mnangagwa’s iron-fisted, ‘corrupt’ rule

Tendai Biti
12 hours ago
10 mins

OP-ED

You have hurt and insulted visually impaired people, Professor Karjiker

Zak Yacoob
13 hours ago
3 mins

Declassified UK

Revealed: Baby animals knowingly killed by British military

Phil Miller
4 hours ago
7 mins