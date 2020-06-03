Business Maverick

Zenith Bank Targets Nigerian Farmers for Loans as Dollars Dry Up

By Bloomberg 3 June 2020
Caption
Vendors sell fresh produce on stalls at Utako Ultra Modern market in Abuja, Nigeria. Photographer: KC Nwakalor/Bloomberg

Zenith Bank Plc is prioritizing loans to the agricultural industry and other raw-material suppliers as a dollar shortage in Africa’s biggest oil producer hinders imports.

“Companies that will be leaders in the next five years are those who will be sourcing their raw materials locally,” Chief Executive Officer Ebenezer Onyeagwu said by phone from Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub. “If you can get your raw materials here, you’re in business and it’s cheaper — your holding cost is cheaper, your freight cost is reduced.”

Nigeria’s second-biggest bank by market value is aiming to meet increased demand from businesses needing to source raw materials locally after plunging oil prices and lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus dried up foreign-currency inflows. The central bank devalued the naira in March and halted dollar sales for more than a month as income from crude fell.

Read more: In Nigeria, Naira Wealth Doesn’t Always Mean Getting Dollars

It comes amid intensified efforts from authorities to encourage investment in agriculture and processing plants to help diversify the economy away from oil. Many of Zenith’s customers want to invest in crop production or the processing industry, so they produce products they can sell to breweries, food and pharmaceutical companies, the CEO said.

The central bank offers loans to farmers through commercial banks at preferential rates to stimulate the development of the industry and has also banned imports on dozens of goods from soap and cement to milk and rice.

Read more: Nigerian Banks Agree to Forgo Profit to Help Economy Amid Virus

In March, it unveiled a 3.5 trillion-naira ($9-billion) stimulus package to improve access to credit and to support the manufacturing and health industries with supply chains from India and China disrupted because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Zenith Bank is encouraging customers to access funds from the central bank, which it matches with dedicated officials to ensure the projects they undertake are well executed, Onyeagwu said. As companies strive to meet the food requirements of the nation’s 200 million people, Nigeria could potentially become a non-oil exporter over the medium- to long-term, he said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

PIC assembles crack team to investigate individuals implicated in ill-fated deals 

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Lockdown Level 3: DEFF clarifies rules for game drives, fishing and hunting 

Ed Stoddard
22 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

The terminal decline of SA savings

Fatima Vawda
23 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 15 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South African banks will survive Covid-19 shocks, stress testing shows
Ed Stoddard 23 hours ago
4 mins

"Don't shove me into your damn pigeonhole where I don't fit because I'm all over. My tentacles are coming out of the pigeonhole in all directions." ~ Ursula K Le Guin

Coronavirus & Alcohol

South Africa splurges as liquor stores reopen

Sasha Planting 22 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New, but still old SAA waits in the wings at the cost of R4.6bn

Ray Mahlaka
01 JUN
3 mins

Op-Ed

ANC rhetoric bodes ill for SA’s post-Covid economy

Ray Hartley and Greg Mills
19 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

The US is haunted by the memories and practices of slavery

Tshilidzi Marwala
20 hours ago
7 mins

Op-Ed

Hybrid annuities: Some of the choices

Bruce Cameron
21 hours ago
6 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
02 JUN
< 1 min