NEWSFLASH

Whole country to move to Level 3 on 1 June, but further detail delayed, again

By Greg Nicolson 27 May 2020
Caption
National Minister of Health Dr Zweli visits a Covid-19 testing station at Khayelitsha District Hospital on April 03, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Covid-19 hotspots will move to Level 3 along with the rest of the country on 1 June, Health Minister Zweli Mkhizi clarified on Wednesday, correcting a presentation he made to the National Council of Provinces. Meanwhile, a media briefing on the Level 3 regulations has once again been postponed.

During a presentation by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday, a slide said Covid-19 hotspots would remain at Level 4 after 1 June, while all other districts would shift to Level 3, which allows for far greater economic activity.

“That slide is now outdated and was inadvertently included in a presentation that had been updated,” said Mkhize in a statement on Wednesday.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Level 3 would be implemented countrywide on 1 June. He outlined how many sectors of society and business would be able to reopen, and a number of restrictions on movement would be lifted.

Specific details of what’s allowed under Level 3 will only be revealed in the updated regulations on the State of Disaster.

A National Coronavirus Command Council media briefing on the regulations was scheduled for Tuesday, but that was postponed to Wednesday. On Wednesday, it was postponed again without a new time and date.

Ministers have had to face tough questions at press conferences on the rationale for the regulations, as well as provide specific detail about how they will affect daily life.

Mkhize on Wednesday said teams of specialists will lead the Covid-19 in hotspots, defined as five infected people per 100,000 of the population, to implement increased testing and tracing measures and ensure people who have tested positive to the virus follow isolation and quarantine guidelines.

Ramaphosa on Sunday listed Cape Town, Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City as Covid-19 hotspots.

“If the spread of the infection is not contained despite the above mentioned interventions, government will make a determination on whether to return that specific area, (i.e. metropolitan, district, sub-district, ward) to alert level 4 or 5,” said the minister.

The confusion over which level of the lockdown will be implemented follows Mkhize’s admission to NCOP that the economy is reopening despite the rapid spread of Covid-19 “because there’s a problem, a crisis of hunger, income, economic recession and social distress”.

Debate also continues over Ramaphosa’s announcement that the sale of alcohol will be permitted under Level 3 and places of worship will be allowed to hold public services for up to 50 people.

The government previously said that restricting the sale of alcohol had significantly reduced related injuries, such as assaults, and had freed up resources in the health system that could be diverted to the fight against Covid-19.

While many in the religious sector have welcomed the move to reopen places of worship, some have questioned how hygiene and distancing guidelines will be implemented and monitored.

In a televised address earlier in May, Ramaphosa said Cabinet was committed to being “transparent, to take the nation into confidence and to do so regularly”.

With only days before Level 3 is implemented, repeatedly delaying the National Coronavirus Command Council’s press conference deprives the public of getting crucial information about what lies ahead, and casts doubt on the government’s preparedness to safely handle the widespread lifting of restrictions. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Mkhize/Dlamini Zuma in Parliament

Hard Lockdown unsustainable — economy had to be reopened

By Marianne Merten

CORONAVIRUS: NEWSFLASH

City of Cape Town offers rates and service relief in revised budget

Karabo Mafolo
21 mins ago
2 mins

NEWSFLASH

Whole country to move to Level 3 on 1 June, but further detail delayed, again

Greg Nicolson
3 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

ANALYSIS

South Africa’s 24-hour trend report – 26 May 2020
Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change 8 mins ago
4 mins

Game publisher Electronic Arts has been voted "The Worst Company in America" two years in a row 2012 and 2013.

Maverick Citizen: Coronavirus

Taking care of health and safety at Groote Schuur in the time of Covid-19

Tiyese Jeranji for Spotlight 30 mins ago
4 mins

SA VIGNETTES

A day in the life: Working, pivoting and surviving under lockdown in SA

Alan Van Gysen
1 hour ago
16 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Stranger in a strange land – my refugee life in South Africa

Laury Ling
16 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa will pay the price of Ramaphosa’s folly regarding religious gatherings

Judith February
37 mins ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen: Op-ed

More must be done to limit alcohol access, as is case with tobacco

Maurice Smithers
36 mins ago
7 mins