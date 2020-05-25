The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 24 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2ZvsoAy)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)
