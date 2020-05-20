COVID-19

Heavy rains in India and Bangladesh as cyclone bears down

By Christi Nortier 20 May 2020

epa08432181 Evacuated people rest in a temporary cyclone relief shelter as Cyclone Amphan, termed as 'super cyclone' approaches through the Bay of Bengal and is expected to make a landfall on West Bengal coast on 20 May, at Paradeep, Odisha, India, 19 May 2020. Mass evacuation has been going on to secure people as 300,000 people in the regions of Odisha and West Bengal are expected to be affected by the Cyclone Amphan. EPA-EFE/STR

DHAKA/KOLKATA, May 20 (Reuters) - Heavy rains and winds lashed two eastern Indian states and parts of Bangladesh hours before a powerful cyclone made landfall on Wednesday, with rescue teams evacuating millions of villagers to higher ground in an operation complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh’s disaster management officials said they were working on a war footing to evacuate about two million people from coastal areas as Cyclone Amphan approached from the Bay of Bengal.

“It has been challenging to evacuate people while maintaining distancing. We have doubled the number of the cyclone centres to ensure safe distancing and hygiene,” said Enamur Rahman, the junior minister for disaster management.

Officials said they feared standing crops could be damaged and large tracts of fertile land washed away. Farmers were being helped to move fresh produce and livestock to higher ground.

“Fortunately, the harvesting of rice crop has almost been completed. Still it (the cyclone) could leave a trail of destruction,” said Mizanur Rahman Khan, a senior official in the agriculture ministry.

Bangladesh officials also said they had moved away hundreds of Rohingya refugees living on a flood-prone island in the Bay of Bengal to storm shelters.

The weather department in India said Amphan had slowed and was likely to cross the coast near West Bengal state or Bangladesh around 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT).

An Indian federal home ministry official said West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha state were struggling to house thousands of evacuees as existing shelters were being used as coronavirus quarantine centres.

Extra shelters were being prepared in wholesale markets and government buildings with allowances made for social distancing, while masks and scarves were being distributed among the villagers.

Police in West Bengal state, which is expected to be badly affected by the storm, said people were unwilling to go to the shelters because they were afraid of contracting COVID-19 and many were refusing to leave their livestock behind.

“We have literally had to force people out of their homes, make them wear masks and put them in government buildings,” said a senior police official in West Bengal’s capital, Kolkata.

Monoranjan, a resident of Choto Mollakhali island in the Sunderbans area that is expected to bear the brunt of the storm, said the rains could inundate stockpiles of rice.

“We are just praying for this night to get over,” he said.

Railway officials have diverted trains away from the cyclone’s path to protect thousands of migrant workers travelling to Odisha and West Bengal from the capital New Delhi where they had lost their jobs due to the coronavirus lockdown.

(Additional Jatindra Dash, Devjyot Ghoshal, Writing by Rupam Jain, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus Op-Ed

Living with Covid-19 infection is weird as hell

By Robin Gorna

OPEN SECRETS: UNACCOUNTABLE

Thales — how to buy a country

Open Secrets
12 hours ago
13 mins

COVID-19 PROJECTIONS

SA infections could flare up to 54,000 by end of May; death rate set to soar too

Ferial Haffajee
11 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

Coronavirus & Education

It’s final: Schools will reopen on 1 June for grades 7 and 12
Ayanda Mthethwa 12 hours ago
3 mins

"Censorship of anything at any time in any place on whatever pretence has always been and always will be the last resort of the boob and the bigot." ~ Eugene O'Neill

Op-Ed

Getting government right, now – and after Covid-19

Pascal Moloi, Pali Lehohla, Pam Yako, Tania Ajam and Ivor Chipkin 12 hours ago
6 mins

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 11: Sisonke Msimang

Dennis Davis
54 mins ago
< 1 min

OPINIONISTA

To understand privilege, look at the way it has built up over centuries

Ismail Lagardien
13 hours ago
6 mins

Virtual Governance

Gauteng will move to Level 3 in June, says premier — but tough road still ahead

Chanel Retief and Ayanda Mthethwa
12 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Lockdown ins and outs

Zapiro
19 hours ago