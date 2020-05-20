COVID-19

Germany, France throw weight behind EU’s “green” recovery plan

By Reuters 20 May 2020

epa08400212 A woman walks in front of a banner about the coronavirus global response at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 04 May 2020. The European Commission will host the Coronavirus Global Response international conference on 04 May, in which governments and business leaders will announce their pledges for the development and universal deployment of diagnostics, treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

BRUSSELS, May 19 (Reuters) - France and Germany want a "green" European Union recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, including recovery roadmaps for all economic sectors and a minimum price for carbon permits, according to a plan that drew praise from some EU lawmakers.

The 27-nation bloc’s two biggest economies say the plan – published on Monday and including a proposed 500 billion euro EU recovery fund – should accelerate its shift to a low-carbon economy.

The Commission’s Green Deal climate policies are “the EU’s new growth strategy”, Germany and France said, echoing EU leaders’ promises to use climate goals to guide the recovery.

Every sector should be given a “green recovery roadmap” that could include climate targets, while EU state aid rules should be reviewed to support climate goals, they said.

“This is finally a step forward for European solidarity and the climate,” said German Green lawmaker Michael Bloss.

“I welcome that the Green Deal is at the heart of this investment strategy,” French EU lawmaker Pascal Canfin said, referring to the European Commission’s climate policy.

Paris and Berlin urged the bloc to press ahead with plans to impose carbon costs on imports, set a tougher emissions target for 2030 and achieve “carbon neutrality” by 2050.

This fell short for some campaigners, who say the options being considered for a new 2030 EU emissions reduction target would fail to curb catastrophic climate change.

The proposal suggests “insufficient climate targets”, Greenpeace climate policy adviser Sebastian Mang said.

The Commission has proposed a legally-binding EU target to reach “climate neutrality” by 2050 – which means offsetting all greenhouse gas emissions with measures such as carbon capture or planting trees. Poland is the only nation that has not committed to the target.

Germany and France also repeated their call for a minimum price for permits in the EU carbon market. (Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Gareth Jones and Alex Richardson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus Op-Ed

Living with Covid-19 infection is weird as hell

By Robin Gorna

OPEN SECRETS: UNACCOUNTABLE

Thales — how to buy a country

Open Secrets
12 hours ago
13 mins

COVID-19 PROJECTIONS

SA infections could flare up to 54,000 by end of May; death rate set to soar too

Ferial Haffajee
11 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

Coronavirus & Education

It’s final: Schools will reopen on 1 June for grades 7 and 12
Ayanda Mthethwa 12 hours ago
3 mins

"Stupidity’s the deliberate cultivation of ignorance." ~ William Gaddis

Op-Ed

Getting government right, now – and after Covid-19

Pascal Moloi, Pali Lehohla, Pam Yako, Tania Ajam and Ivor Chipkin 12 hours ago
6 mins

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 11: Sisonke Msimang

Dennis Davis
51 mins ago
< 1 min

OPINIONISTA

To understand privilege, look at the way it has built up over centuries

Ismail Lagardien
13 hours ago
6 mins

Virtual Governance

Gauteng will move to Level 3 in June, says premier — but tough road still ahead

Chanel Retief and Ayanda Mthethwa
12 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Lockdown ins and outs

Zapiro
19 hours ago