COVID-19

Zimbabwe tenders for 500MW solar power plants in renewable energy drive

By Reuters 18 May 2020

epa08334114 People line up to refill their liquefied gas cylinders in the Epworth settlement outside Harare, Zimbabwe, 31 March 2020. Recurring power cuts and a rise in liquefied gas prices have left many Zimbabweans resorting to firewood for fuel, especially for cooking purposes. The African country is facing the second day of a 21-day nationwide lockdown decreed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which has so far resulted in one death in Zimbabwe. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

HARARE, May 18 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's state power transmission company has invited bids for the construction of 500 megawatts (MW) of solar power plants as part of a drive to increase its use of renewable energy and end power cuts.

The southern African nation since last year has endured cuts, known locally as load shedding, lasting up to 18 hours after a devastating drought reduced dam levels at its hydro plant while ageing thermal stations constantly break down.

Supplies have improved since the country entered a coronavirus lockdown at the end of March, forcing industry to close.

Zimbabwe also paid off arrears to South African power supplier Eskom, guaranteeing supplies of up to 400MW daily.

Zimbabwe is currently producing 987MW of electricity daily.

“The Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company (ZETDC) is intending to contract 500MW of PV solar plants of varying capacities at different identified strategic locations,” the company said in a public notice.

ZETDC said solar power would help mitigate against climate change-induced risks and reduce imports, saving scarce foreign currency.

Zimbabwe’s largest hydro station Kariba has a capacity of 1,050MW but is only producing 600MW due to low water levels. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Jason Neely)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Lockdown squabbling and false Covid-19 certainty will endanger us all

By Rebecca Davis

Maverick Citizen: Honourable Citizens 

Another Country: Hungry Children and the Quest for Four Big Pots 

Mark Heywood
13 hours ago
6 mins

Declassified UK

Revelations about UK covert operations in Syria challenge media narratives on the war

Mark Curtis
3 hours ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 mins ago

AMABHUNGANE

Treasury orders investigation into Joburg’s EFF-linked fleet contract
Micah Reddy for amaBhungane 14 hours ago
4 mins

"Art for art's sake is an empty phrase. Art for the sake of truth, art for the sake of the good and the beautiful - that is the faith I am searching for." ~ George Sand

THE IMAGINARIUM

Two designers creating a different business model for their fashion house

Emilie Gambade 55 mins ago
4 mins

Scorpio

Public Protector confirms more than R200m squandered in Free State asbestos audit

Pieter-Louis Myburgh
16 MAY
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s big question now: Disunity or Solidarity?

Professor Balthazar
13 hours ago
5 mins

COVID-19

The Big Chill: What lockdown can teach us about the benefits of slowness

Dont Shoot the Messenger Podcast
17 hours ago
< 1 min

OP-ED

The government welcomes dissenting viewpoints around our Coronavirus response

Cyril Ramaphosa
5 hours ago
5 mins