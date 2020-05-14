Government critics are going missing in Zimbabwe, heightening fears that lockdown and coronavirus emergency powers are being used for a political crackdown.

Three Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance youth leaders are missing. They were apparently abducted after their vehicle was stopped by unidentified Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) personnel in Harare, on the Harare-Bulawayo Road, at about 1.30pm on Wednesday 13 May.

The three are Cecilia Chimbiri (youth league national vice-chairperson), Netsai Marova (national deputy organising secretary) and Joana Mamombe (a member of parliament for the Harare West constituency).

The women contacted friends to say they believed they were being taken to Harare Central Police station before their phones were switched off and they were not heard from again.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) sent representatives to try to locate the women and give them legal representation. When the lawyers approached Harare Central Police Station the officer in charge said the youth leaders had not been brought there and there were no detainees with those names at the station.

The lawyers then visited more than 10 other police stations in Harare, without success.

The three women had participated in a spontaneous citizen protest in Warren Park, a high-density suburb of Harare, against the partisan distribution of food aid and the lack of an economic stimulus package from the government.

The British Embassy, meanwhile, has urged the Zimbabwean government to locate the three missing MDC activists.

Millions of Zimbabweans are facing starvation as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown and civil society organisations have reported cases of partisan distribution of food aid countrywide.

Measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have hit vulnerable people hard. More than 75% of jobs in Zimbabwe are in the informal sector and average Zimbabweans live hand-to-mouth. The lockdown and loss of jobs has made it nearly impossible for many to survive as they have no savings.

Alarm has been raised about cases of abduction of human rights activists and political opponents by alleged state security agents.

The abduction and torture of Dr Peter Magombeyi, the then president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya, a comedian focusing on human rights issues, the Saunyama brothers, opposition politicians from Mutare, and Tatenda Mombeyara, a democracy activist, are recent examples.

ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi is rumoured to have admitted privately that the three women were arrested for participating in the unsanctioned demonstration, but their lawyers have not had any official word.

There is widespread fear and anger over measures in place to combat the spread of Covid-19 being used as an excuse to restrict citizens’ fundamental rights, including those of association, assembly, movement and expression.

These fears were heightened by the arrest on 21 April of an opposition member of parliament, Regai Tsunga, for distributing food to poor people facing starvation.

Reports indicate that, to date, the lockdown has seen more than 190 cases of assault by the police, 12 attacks on journalists and 7,000 arrests — mostly of people roaming around in search of food. DM/MC

Charles Chimedza is the protection officer at the Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders network.

