Business Maverick

Labour Court orders DMRE to gazette Covid-19 guidelines for the mining industry

By Ed Stoddard 2 May 2020
Caption
President of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union Joseph Mathunjwa addresses members in Rustenburg in January 2019. (Photo: Thapelo Morebudi / Sunday Times)

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) won a major victory on Friday, 1 May - Workers Day no less - when the Labour Court ordered that the Chief Inspector of Mines must by 18 May gazette minimum guidelines for mining companies on managing the Covid-19 pandemic under the terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act. 

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) victory does not throw a spanner into the mining sector’s ongoing reboot to 50% of production capacity. An interim Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been agreed in the meantime which provides for minimum standards until the formal gazetting by 18 May. 

 “Violations of these standards once in place will be a criminal offence. In the meantime we have reached an agreement with the Minerals Council for minimum binding standards,” Johan Lorenzen, a lawyer with Richard Spoor Attorneys which represented Amcu in the proceedings, told Business Maverick

  

The Minerals Council South Africa, the industry’s umbrella group, said in a statement that:

 “In the interim, the Minerals Council is comfortable with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that will be the basis of regulation until 18 May, noting that it is based on the SOP developed by the Minerals Council for its members since the emergence of COVID-19.” 

Amcu said that the SOP was a “substantial improvement.” 

“The overriding difference is that the document is now a binding standard. For the first time in history, there is a compulsion on mines to train mineworkers on how to use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” the union said in a statement.

“There are specific provisions regarding the quality of face masks to be issued, as well as social distancing in underground working places. The issue of hygiene also receives broad attention, with provision for hand sanitiser not only at entrances, but also at exits. It obliges employers to clean and sanitise surfaces, and screening is now required on a daily basis,” it said.

Among other things, the ruling requires the DMRE to consult with all stakeholders, including Amcu’s medical experts. 

So the ruling does get Amcu’s buy-in to the resumption and/or ramp-up of the industry provided it agrees with the standards that are ultimately finalised. This is clearly crucial for the process.

Meanwhile, the Minerals Council has signalled that the industry is unlikely to get to 50% capacity anytime soon anyway. The sector accounts for about 8% of GDP and is a key earner of foreign currency, and any contribution to the economy at the moment is vital. But restarting mines under the new protocols takes time. There is a lot more at work here than the flick of a switch. BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

An empire comes to an end as Associated Media Publishing closes its doors

By Ruan Jooste

Lockdown impact 

Alcohol and tobacco ban costs SA’s collapsing economy an additional R1.7bn

Marianne Merten
01 MAY
5 mins

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 5: Wandile Sihlobo

Dennis Davis
01 MAY
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 30 APR

Business Maverick

South Africa Cut Deeper Into Junk by S&P as Pandemic Hits Growth
Bloomberg 30 APR
2 mins

"Ah coffee. The sweet balm by which we shall accomplish today's tasks." ~ Holly Black

Op-Ed

An Iron Curtain is falling on our freedom

Ray Hartley and Greg Mills 30 APR
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Companies going bust: Edcon throws in the towel

Sasha Planting
29 APR
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Covid-19 stimulus package will fail without fundamental structural reforms

Geordin Hill-Lewis
01 MAY
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

To print or not to print money, that is the billion rand question

Tshilidzi Marwala
01 MAY
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Let’s industrialise Africa so that we no longer need to ask for help

John FE Ohiorhenuan
30 APR
6 mins

Sponsored Content

How to max out the benefits of your company pension fund

10x Investments
30 APR
2 mins