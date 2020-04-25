Crosswords

Crossed Out – Saturday, 25 April 2020

By Daily Maverick 25 April 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword.

Click here for your solutions

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus

Are SA’s Covid-19 testing criteria too restrictive?

By Amy Green for Spotlight

CORONAVIRUS

Western Cape legislature gets a picture of protests, looting and hunger in ‘land of milk and honey’

Suné Payne
17 mins ago
5 mins

CORONAVIRUS DAILY DIGEST #31

Billions more to boost the economy while Day Zero haunts Port Elizabeth 

Christi Nortier
25 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 22 hours ago

GASTROTURF

The Lockdown Chrysalis: Forging a new cuisine, fashioning a new culture
Tony Jackman 18 hours ago
5 mins

Around 762 AD demand for books in Baghdad was so high that any book dealer would be paid the tomes' weight in gold.

Maverick Citizen: Op-ed 

Covid-19 needs a strategic war effort

Sridharan Kesavan, Ivan Pillay, Yolisa Pike & Tarun Kumar Singhal 23 hours ago
10 mins

Podcasts

Unintended Consequences: What the ban on booze and cigarettes is doing to SA

Dont Shoot the Messenger Podcast
13 hours ago
< 1 min

ZAPIRO

Protection

Zapiro
17 hours ago

OP-ED

Covid-19 and the perils of over-incarceration

Edwin Cameron
24 APR
5 mins

CHICAGO BLUES

Kaalgat under the Kaftan: Braam Kruger and the missing lockdown ingredients

Chris Pretorius
24 APR
8 mins