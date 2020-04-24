COVID-19

Lysol maker says don’t inject disinfectant after Trump remarks

By Reuters 24 April 2020

epa08380919 US President Donald J. Trump (R) and US Vice President Mike Pence (2-R) attend the Coronavirus Task Force press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 April 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

April 24 (Reuters) - Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser said on Friday its disinfectants should not be administered to humans, after U.S. President Donald Trump said researchers should try putting disinfectant into coronavirus patients' bodies.

“Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” the company said. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Hunger crisis

‘Cash and food – not more soldiers’

By Ruth Hall

ISS TODAY

Africa’s free trade agreement gets locked down for the year

Peter Fabricius for ISS TODAY
16 mins ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen: Op-ed 

Covid-19 needs a strategic war effort

Sridharan Kesavan, Ivan Pillay, Yolisa Pike & Tarun Kumar Singhal
19 mins ago
10 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 mins ago

Coronavirus: Science

The Pros and Cons of high-speed science
Adele Baleta for Spotlight 51 mins ago
7 mins

Portobello, cremini and button mushrooms are all the same kind of mushroom.

#LOCKDOWN LEVEL 4

Zorro Ramaphosa frees you up, but just a little

Ferial Haffajee 12 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Covid-19 and the perils of over-incarceration

Edwin Cameron
2 hours ago
5 mins

MADAM & EVE

The 12 Days of Corona

Stephen Francis & Rico
10 hours ago
< 1 min

AMABHUNGANE

Caxton vs Novus: Hot metal flies in printing ‘shootout’

Sam Sole
11 hours ago
10 mins

Maverick Interview

Judgment Day with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 3: Nazmeera Moola

Dennis Davis
11 hours ago
< 1 min