epa08380919 US President Donald J. Trump (R) and US Vice President Mike Pence (2-R) attend the Coronavirus Task Force press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 April 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL
April 24 (Reuters) - Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser said on Friday its disinfectants should not be administered to humans, after U.S. President Donald Trump said researchers should try putting disinfectant into coronavirus patients' bodies.
“Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” the company said. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
