Port2Port, South Africa’s largest fine wine marketplace, now with over 2000 wines, from 400 producers and 11 countries has officially launched in the UK. Tapping into the established distribution channels of existing UK importers and distributors of South African wines, we’re adding a digital element to the strategy and effectively closing the gap for long-suffering Port2Port customers, unable to justify astronomical international shipping costs. It seems inevitable that we would get here, now, in this time.

Like our trajectory was always meant to be a beacon of hope in a time when it seems like all the lights have gone out (though Eskom only plans on doing THAT once we get out). But as Leonard Cohen said, there’s a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in. And if you haven’t already cracked, well, best proceed, there’s light at the end of the tunnel (although, as Terry Pratchett said … ‘might just be a flame thrower’.) Okay, we’ll stop.

To those reading from the UK, we finally made it! We’re here, selling South African wine in the UK from some of the top importers and distributors in our trademark, all inclusive, MarketPlace style. We’ve launched with a number of incredible South African brands, such as Kanonkop, Jordan, Rust en Vrede, Glenelly and a great many others, with the intention of growing our portfolio exponentially as we expand our operations aboard.

Given our inability to actually deliver wine in South Africa during the lockdown, we’re broadening our horizons quite literally. Not only OUR horizons, but those of our MarketPlace Partners and international customers. As we tap into existing distribution channels, we hope to bring you even more of our eclectic and established South African gems, and so doing tell you OUR stories. Stories of a far-away land, a land of adventurers, grand terroir, sprawling vistas, and wines (and men) with BACKBONE, be it tannin or oak.

We invite you to fall into OUR world and explore.

As an introductory offer, we’re offering free shipping on all UK orders for what remains of the month of April (shop Port2Port UK here).

To our South African readers, you won’t have to go without when abroad EVER again (if you’re ever allowed abroad again), and until then, our #isolationWINE initiative remains well and intact within South Africa until the end of lockdown (shop Port2Port SA here).

We look forward to seeing you on the site soon, wherever you are. DM

