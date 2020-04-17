Evita Bezuidenhout chooses the appropriate outfit before heading into her lockdown kitchen. Dressed for the occasion, as ever. Photo: Supplied

Fear not, Tannie Evita has come to the rescue with quick and easy recipes for snacks and treats to get you through lockdown. Reach for your frozen peas and try tannie’s pea salad or whip up a fancy cherry clafoutis.

I read Daily Maverick every day (sometimes more than once) and take note of the tensions, the fears, the horror, shock and awe. And so I’ve decided: Tannie to the rescue!

Here are some of my little recipes for a lockdown state of mind. They don’t need much shopping under guard at the local supermarket. They are easy to make, easy to keep and easy to enjoy and relax.

We’re in solitary till 30 April, skatties: many snacks away!

Chickpea salad and pasta

1 tin chickpeas

1 medium onion

olive oil

1 tsp ground cumin

1 garlic clove, crushed

salt and pepper

vinegar

Spaghetti

Method

Drain and rinse chickpeas. Chop onion and sauté slowly in olive oil until transparent, adding 1 tsp of ground cumin. Add crushed garlic clove, chickpeas, salt and pepper and a splash of good vinegar. Stir to combine.

A delicious snack or more: reach for that packet of spaghetti and cook to al dente. Add to the pan with chickpeas, toss well and serve at once.

Hummus

Once you have cooked the chickpeas as above, place in a bowl and, using a fork, mash to make a rough paste (or liquidise to make a smooth puree). Add extra olive oil and lemon juice and season. Add Tabasco for a hot taste. Serve with herb toast.

Toasted sardines

Drain tinned sardines. Mash with a fork. Add 1 tsp of chopped capers, 1 tsp finely chopped onion and a squeeze of lemon. Spread on slides of day-old bread or baguette. Place under a hot grill for 2 minutes or until bread is toasted. Watch carefully to prevent burning.

Herb toast

Cut a day-old baguette into thin slices. Place on a baking tray. Sprinkle with a little oil and herbes de Provence (a mixture of dried herbs). Grill for a minute (or two). Do not leave unattended – they brown very quickly. Remove when golden and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Serve toasts with hummus or on their own.

Cinnamon toast

Ingredients

bread

5 tbsp butter

3 tsp brown sugar

3 tsp ground cinnamon

Method

Cut several slices of bread, toast and remove crusts. Soften butter and mix in the sugar and cinnamon. Spread onto the hot toast. Make a pile of toast, keep warm and cut into fingers when ready to serve.

Cherry clafoutis

2 eggs

125 g plain flour

1 cup milk

3 tbsp sugar

450g jar of cherries

Method

Butter a pie dish. Mix eggs, flour, milk, a pinch of salt and 1 tbs sugar. Drain cherries and put into an ovenproof dish. Pour the batter over the cherries. Bake for about 40 minutes at 180°C. Remove from the oven, sprinkle the rest of the sugar over and return to the oven for 5 to 10 minutes.

Pea salad

Ingredients

250g frozen peas

2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp sour cream

2 spring onions, finely chopped

1 tbsp chopped mint

Method

I have always frozen peas in the freezer – petit pois. They come in handy for adding to so many dishes – like curries, rice, pasta – or to make this salad:

Cook peas in boiling water for 4 minutes. Drain. Mix mayonnaise and sour cream with chopped spring onion and mint and season. Spoon onto whole salad leaves, like chicory or butter lettuce. DM/TGIFood

