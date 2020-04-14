Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

JOHANNESBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - South Africa is not looking for COVID-19 funding packages from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that are accompanied by a structural adjustment programme, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Tuesday.

“The IMF has released a basic Q&A on the kinds of facilities which are available at IMF,” Mboweni said. “We are not looking for budget support, we would be looking for the COVID-19 specific packages that we can access, and we are talking to them about that.”

“We are looking at programmes which would not be accompanied by any structural adjustment programme,” he said. “We know what to do, we know what our structural reform programme is. We will not be looking into that at all.” (Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Jon Boyle)

