The nation-wide lockdown and subsequent identification of wine as a non-essential item, has rocked the South African wine industry. Virtually rendering us powerless during this time of isolation. As is our custom however, we are not given to bouts of despair, the wine is too good for that.

We at Port2Port, South Africa’s largest fine wine marketplace, with over 2000 wines, from 400 producers and 11 countries have launched a lockdown initiative allowing consumers to purchase key wines from some of our top producers at exceptional prices for as long as lockdown lasts.

The aim? To support the South African wine industry in an unprecedented time of forced inactivity.

This period of inactivity has sparked introspection, with people making lists of places they’d like to visit again and things they’d like to do after lockdown. Similarly, we see this time of limited access to fine wines as the perfect opportunity to explore the subject and make educated decisions led by some of our industry connoisseurs. As such, Port2Port has enlisted the help of international wine judge, Michael Fridjhon; Radford Dale’s Alex Dale; Vino.co.za’s Stefano and Lorenzo Gabba, as well as Port2Port’s very own Nicolò Pudel to assist.

We’ll be sending out weekly mailers from each one of these esteemed winos, giving cellaring tips on key wine regions and their most collectable wines as part of Port2Port’s lockdown initiative. Given their forced isolation, each wino will be hosting a live, online cellaring consultation for interested parties, dates to be communicated via email.

What we’re suggesting, is that while we work to survive during this time, we also need to continue living. Therefore, to the winos, oenophiles, viticulturists, winemakers and collectors, we’re offering you the opportunity to stock your cellar during these uncertain times with some of the prized wines from a selection of celebrated brands at exceptional prices. In celebration of our survival and the art of winemaking.

Please do note that promotional pricing will only be available for as long as lockdown continues.

All orders placed during this time to be dispatched once lockdown is lifted subject to producer/courier backlog.

