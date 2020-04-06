Crosswords

Crossed Out – Monday, 6 April 2020

By Daily Maverick 6 April 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword.

Click here for your solutions

Analysis

New sheriff in town: State Attorney ‘horror show’ in for cleanup as acting solicitor-general appointed 

By Marianne Thamm

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom Pension and Provident Fund members’ payouts are at risk

Ruan Jooste
5 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Rebuilding South Africa after Covid-19

Mmusi Maimane
7 hours ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

Business Maverick Coronavirus

The BRICS bank is ready to lend SA $1bn to fight the Covid-19
Peter Fabricius 9 hours ago
3 mins

Fist bumps are more hygienic than high fives or handshakes.

Coronavirus OP-ED

Covid-19 Droplets and Aerosol Transmission: How do we protect others and ourselves?  

Sehaam Khan and Saurabh Sinha 7 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Will Covid-19 structurally change the agricultural labour market?

Wandile Sihlobo
8 hours ago
3 mins

Analysis

How might we build a better post-coronavirus media world?

Styli Charalambous
9 hours ago
6 mins

CORONAVIRUS OP-ED

Everything has changed: The world and South Africa’s economy after Covid-19

Sean Gossel and Thomas Koelble
7 hours ago
7 mins

HARD LIVINGS

Who killed Rashied Staggie? Assassination theories abound as uneasy peace follows gang boss’s murder

Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime
8 hours ago
7 mins