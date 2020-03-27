No Knead Easy Fridge Bread
By Insider: Ingrid Meine
Ingredients
1 kg white flour
2 tspn yeast
900 ml warm water
Method
Mix flour with yeast and add warm water.
Mix in a container which allows the mixture to double in size.
Cover the container with clingfilm and place it in the fridge overnight.
The following day, divide mixture between 2 x medium size bread pans (Do not stir mixture and handle dough gently to maintain as much air as possible).
Bake at 180℃ for 1 hour.
Sweet Potato Bake
By Insider: Anne Kellner
Ingredients
500 grams grated sweet potato
1 chopped onion
1 sliced tomato
1 cup flour
1/2 cup oil
1 cup grated cheese
4 eggs
5 ml salt
2.5 ml pepper
5 ml baking powder
5 ml dried herbs
Method
Mix sweet potato, onion, flour, grated cheese, salt, pepper, baking powder and dried herbs in a large bowl.
Add oil and eggs.
Mix and pour the batter into an oven proof dish.
Put sliced tomatoes on top and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 50 minutes.
Also tastes good using grated carrots or butternut.
Comforting Coconut Cake
By Insider: Glenda Caine
Ingredients
Cake Batter:
60 g butter
125 ml sugar
3 egg yolks
375 ml self raising flour
+- 130 ml milk
Coconut Topping:
3 egg whites, from above
125 ml caster sugar
250 ml coconut
Method
Cream butter and sugar, add egg yolks and stir in flour alternately with milk until a sticky batter consistency is created.
Spread the batter into the cake tin.
Beat the egg whites for the topping with caster sugar and then fold in the desiccated coconut.
Spread this meringue-like topping over cake making some peaks (if you are up to it).
Bake for about 35 minutes at 180 ℃ and then allow to rest in the tin until cool.
Sir Columba’s Tea Loaf
By Insider: Hilary Phillips
Ingredients
1 cup bran flakes or bran sticks (any brand)
1 cup caramel sugar
1 cup sultanas or sultanas & raisins mixed
1 cup full cream milk
1 egg
1 cup self-raising flour
Method
Mix bran flakes, sugar, sultanas and milk in a bowl.
Cover and leave to soften for not less than two hours (overnight in the fridge for best results). When ready to bake, prepare a loaf tin with non-stick spray.
Then add to the combined and softened mix: the lightly beaten egg and self-raising flour. Turn into the loaf tin and bake for about 1 and a 1/4 hrs at 200 ℃, or equivalent. Test with a skewer. If not quite dry when removed (ovens differ slightly) allow 5 extra minutes baking time.
Remove from the oven, place on a cooling rack and allow to cool.
Insert and run a kitchen knife between loaf and tin.
Invert tin and tap gently against the counter-top to loosen the base of the loaf.
Place loaf right-side-up on a rack and leave until cool and allow a crisp crust to form .
Slice, butter (or not if preferred) and enjoy!
‘Stay At Home’ Fruit Cake
By Insider: Glenda Caine
Ingredients
350 g mixed raisins or sultanas
120 g brown sugar, or white if its all you’ve got
250 ml cold tea
125 g self raising flour
1 egg
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
Method
Soak fruit and sugar in cold tea overnight. The next day, grease and line a loaf tin or cake tin. Mix egg and flour into a wet mix and stir well, add cinnamon.
Pour into the tin and bake at 180 ℃ for about an hour and a half.
Test with a thin knife or knitting needle to check that there is no goo on the knife or needle.
Eat it warm from the oven or cold with butter.
Vegan Rusks
By Insider: Caroline Addenbrooke
Ingredients
3 cups flour
2 Tbsp baking powder
½ cup sugar
1 Tbsp chia seeds
¼ cup sunflower seeds
½ tsp salt
1 cup soya milk
1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 cup coconut oil
1 Tbsp ground linseed
*All ingredients will keep for a few months in your pantry, so you can stock up if you feel you need to.
Method
Preheat the oven to 200 ℃.
Mix all the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, sugar, chia seeds, sunflower seeds and salt) in a bowl.
In a separate bowl, mix wet ingredients (soya milk, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, ground linseed). You will need to warm the coconut oil so that it melts.
Slowly add the wet mixture to the dry mixture and stir.
When thoroughly mixed (finish off with your hands), place the dough on an oven tray that has been lightly greased with coconut oil.
Flatten the mixture to a thickness of about 1.5 cm and bake in the oven for 10 minutes or so, until the top is lightly brown.
Remove from the oven, lower the temperature to 100 degrees celsius and cut your rusks into logs, separating them slightly so they will bake through.
Pop the tray back into the oven for 3﹣4 hours.
When done, cool on a rack: the rusks will turn hard when cool.
Chocolate Depression Cake
By Insider: Debby O’Regan
Ingredients
1 and 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp white vinegar
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 cup water
Method
Combine all the dry ingredients in a large bowl.
In a separate bowl, combine the vanilla, vinegar, oil and water.
Add the wet ingredients to the dry mixture and stir until completely combined (no lumps!).
Pour batter into a greased 20 x 20cm square pan.
Bake in a preheated oven at 180 ℃ for 30﹣35 mins (until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean).
Let the cake cool completely before dusting with icing sugar, topping with fruit and whipped cream or any icing of your choice.
Easy Tuna Dish
By Insider: Tessa van Rooyen
Ingredients
Tinned tuna (either in brine or oil)
1 cup Tastic rice, cooked
Fresh thyme
1 tsp dry mustard
Squeeze of lemon
1 chopped onion
½ chopped green pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Saute onion and green pepper until soft. Add rice, drained tuna, thyme, mustard, lemon juice and stir well to combine. Lower heat slightly before adding rice mixture. You can also add frozen peas to bulk up the meal.
All Bran Rusks
By Insider: Elsabe Booyens
Ingredients
1 cup self-raising flour
4 cups All Bran Flakes
2 cups brown sugar
2 tsp salt
1 tsp baking powder
500 grams of margarine, melted in microwave
2 cups buttermilk
200ml oil
1 cup raisins
Method
Mix the dry ingredients together. Mix the wet ingredients together in a bowl. Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix well.
Put mixture into a rusk pan 33 x 45 cm (we like thinner rusks so we use 2 pans). With the rusk cutter (comes with a rusk pan) press in the shapes for your rusk, alternatively cut required shape in with an oiled sharp knife.
Bake for 30 minutes at 180 ℃.
Allow the risks to cool off completely before you break into individual rusks. Pack onto oven racks and dry out for a minimum 4 hours at 70 degrees celsius.
*Important note
The rusks must be completely cooled before you cut into individual pieces.
They are extremely fragile before they have been dried. Handle with care.
This Is Not A Risotto
By Insider: Glenda Caine
Ingredients
4 cups cooked white rice
2 chopped onions
2 or 3 cloves crushed garlic
1 tin crushed tomatoes
1 red pepper
Finely chopped chilli or two
Salt, pepper, bay leaf, paprika to taste and a bit of sugar to soften tomatoes
Squirt of tomato paste
Oil for frying
Chopped parsley or coriander
Method
Heat oil and fry onion till soft, stir in garlic and the chopped pepper and cook until pepper is soft (try not to burn garlic).
Add tomatoes and seasoning and taste and cook sauce slowly until thick.
Stir in cooked rice and leave on a low heat for a short while.
Remove bay leaf, taste for seasoning and garnish with chopped coriander or tomato.
Serve with grilled meat or a thick slice of toast.
‘X Factor’ Baked Beans
By Insider: Kim Brett
“This easy recipe takes humble baked beans to a whole new level!”
Ingredients
Tinned baked beans
Coriander
Garlic
Chilli
Method
Briefly fry the crushed garlic.
Add tinned beans, a handful (or two) of chopped coriander (or dried, if you don’t have fresh) and a good dose of chilli (fresh, dried, or in a sauce).
You can serve with a sprinkling of cheese for extra flavour.
I eat these straight out of the pot and they are delicious warmed up the next day too.
Wicky Wacky vegan chocolate cake
By Insider: Astrid von Kotze
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups flour
1 cup sugar
4 tablespoons cocoa
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 Tablespoon cider vinegar
6 Tablespoons veg oil
1 cup water
Method
Mix all the dry ingredients in the baking tin. Add the wet ingredients and mix well (saying “wicky wacky….”). Bake at 350℃ for 30-40 minutes. Once cool, decorate with icing (icing sugar and water and colouring).
This is a great recipe to make with kids because as you add the liquid the flour/cocoa mix goes very dark. DM
