Uderzo and author Rene Goscinny are known as the “fathers” of the French comic series about a small village of Gauls who stand up to Roman occupiers.
Uderzo was initially the illustrator of the comic strip written by Goscinny, who died in 1977.
After Goscinny’s death, Uderzo wrote and illustrated the series until he retired in 2009.
Asterix, the mustachioed hero, who has been entertaining readers with his magic-potion exploits alongside Obelix since 1959, has become a mainstay in the publishing industry, with more than 370 million albums sold worldwide. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
