Tokyo 2020 Olympic Committee admits postponement realistic option

By Reuters 23 March 2020

Pedestrians wearing masks walk past the emblem of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games displayed on a wall of Tokyo Metropolitan Government headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 28 February 2020. Organizers of the 2020 tokyo Olympics stated that planning for the games, scheduled to begin 24 July, is going ahead as scheduled. Recently, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) inferred that organizers would have until late May to make a decision in regards to whether to postpone the games, yet this deadline and general statement has been disputed by the Tokyo Organizing Committee and other members of the IOC. There have been concerns that the games will be affected by the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo: EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA)

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - After weeks of insisting that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics would go ahead as planned despite the novel coronavirus becoming a global pandemic, the organising committee admitted on Monday that postponement of the Games was being considered.

“We’re not decided on postponing the Olympics, but we can’t not consider it as a realistic option either,” committee president Yoshiro Mori told a news conference.

“I’m not so foolish as to insist that the Olympics go ahead as initially planned” given the spread and impact the novel coronavirus crisis has inflicted across the world, Mori said.

Mori said that while the committee preference was for the Games to go ahead on schedule in July, Japan would look at all alternatives along with the International Olympic Committee, and those talks would also address the extra costs resulting from any delay.

The IOC said on Sunday that discussions would be held over the next four weeks.

The chief executive officer of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee Toshiro Muto, ruled out abandoning the Games altogether.

“We are not at all considering cancelling the Olympics,” Muto said.

The Olympic torch relay – which is due to start on Thursday – will go ahead as planned for now, even though that schedule is also open to change, Muto said.

A crowd of 500 people formed despite government warnings when the Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

