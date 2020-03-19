Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he had banned “United German Peoples and Tribes”, the first such action against a group with links to the Reichsbuerger – “Reich Citizens” – network that claims allegiance to the pre-war German Reich.
“Right-wing extremism, racism and anti-Semitism are being fought relentlessly even in times of crisis,” Seehofer said in a statement, adding that the group had engaged in “verbal militancy” against civil servants and their families.
Germany stepped up monitoring of far-right groups and sympathisers after a shooting rampage at shisha bars near Frankfurt last month by a racist gunman who shot dead nine people and attacks in October by an anti-Semitic gunman in the city of Halle that killed two.
The domestic intelligence agency last week stepped up its monitoring of a radical wing of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the agency’s chief said that right-wing extremism was the biggest threat to German democracy. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Joseph Nasr and Gareth Jones)
