The 2020 Masters has been postponed due to coronavirus but this week we turn back the clock to remember one of the great achievers in South African sport. Trevor Immelman has the rare distinction of twice fending off prime Tiger Woods down the stretch in massive golf tournaments. The first was to win the 2006 Western Open on the PGA Tour and the second, most famously, was to claim the 2008 Masters at Augusta National when he was only 28. Immelman’s victory made him the fifth South African to win one of golf’s majors and only the second after Gary Player to claim the Masters’ green jacket. Victory gave him a lifetime membership at Augusta and moved him into a select group of players to have won one of golf’s four elite tournaments. He also won the South African Open twice on his ‘home’ course of Erinvale. After that heady win at Augusta, Immelman’s career hit some bumps through severe injuries and loss of confidence and he never won another professional tournament. Immelman has no regrets though, as he moves into the next phase of his career as an analyst and commentator for the Golf Channel.