Newsdeck

World Bank adds $2 bln to funds available for coronavirus response

By Reuters 17 March 2020

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Tuesday said it had increased to $14 billion the amount of fast-track financing available to members to respond to the global coronavirus pandemic, adding $2 billion to an initial package announced on March 3.

 

The change will give the World Bank’s International Financing Corp a total of $8 billion to support private companies and their employees hurt by economic from the disease, the bank said.

It said the bulk of the funding would be used by client financial institutions so they can continue to offer trade financing, working capital and medium-term financing to private firms struggling with disruptions in supply chains.

IFC said the funding would also help existing clients in tourism, manufacturing and other heavily affected sectors keep paying their bills, while aiding the healthcare industry as it races to meet surging demand for services, equipment and drugs.

World Bank President David Malpass said the bank was committed to provide a fast and flexible response by developing countries to the rapidly evolving crisis caused by the virus.

“It’s essential that we shorten the time to recovery,” Malpass said. “Support operations are already underway, and the expanded funding tools approved today will help sustain economies, companies and jobs.”

More than 187,700 people have been infected by the coronavirus in 162 countries, and 7,495 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Philippe Le Houero, chief executive officer of the IFC, said the institution’s goal was to help clients sustain their operations during the current health emergency phase so they could help economies recover more quickly later.

IFC is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets and works with 2,000 business worldwide. In fiscal 2019, it delivered more than $19 billion in long-term financing for developing countries. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Western Cape Judiciary Wars

Judicial conduct committee opts for inquiry into Hlophe/Goliath complaints

By Marianne Thamm

Op-Ed

Spying for profit: The dangers of economic intelligence

Jane Duncan
5 mins ago
9 mins

CORONAVIRUS

Parliament closed to public amid shut-down planning as government scrambles over details

Marianne Merten
7 mins ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

BA flight stopped before take-off with Covid-19 on board
Carien Du Plessis 10 mins ago
< 1 min

"It's always easier not to think for oneself. Find a nice safe hierarchy and settle in. Don't make changes. Don't risk disapproval. Don't upset your syndics. It's always easiest to let yourself be governed." ~ Ursula Le Guin

Coronavirus

Rail, bus and taxi organisations scramble as they mobilise to fight Covid-19

Bheki C Simelane and Zukiswa Pikoli 17 mins ago
6 mins

CORONAVIRUS & JUDICIARY

Chief Justice Mogoeng limits court attendance, sort of

Greg Nicolson
13 mins ago
3 mins

Coronavirus Daily Digest - 18 March 2020

South Africa comes to terms with its new state of being – whatever that is

Christi Nortier
27 mins ago
6 mins

RIGHT OF REPLY

Report on GBV and Femicide Fund was subjective, slanted and personalised

Interim Steering Committee on GBV
24 mins ago
16 mins

Coronavirus

Covid-19: What your medical aid will and won’t cover

Shani Reddy
50 mins ago
2 mins