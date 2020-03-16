Newsdeck

French antitrust regulator fines Apple $1.2 bln

By Reuters 16 March 2020

epa06363555 Activists of ATTAC, an anti-globalization organization hold banner reading 'Apple pay your taxes', in an Apple store to denounce the tax evasion used, according to them, by the American electronics group in Paris, France, 02 December 2017. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - France's competition watchdog on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple 1.1 billion euros ($ 1.23 billion), saying it was guilty of anti-competitive behaviour towards its distribution and retail network.

The fine, the biggest ever levied by the French antitrust body, comes at a time of heightened scrutiny on U.S. tech giants by European regulators, who have been delving into the firms’ powerful market position, the tax they pay, and how they protect consumers’ privacy.

Apple said it would appeal the watchdog’s ruling, which it said was at odds with legal precedent in France.

In its decision, the French regulator said Apple imposed prices on retail premium resellers so that the prices were aligned with those charged by the California firm in its own shops, or on the Internet.

The watchdog said Apple’s two wholesalers in France fully followed the U.S. company’s instructions on how to allocate its products to customers, instead of freely determining their commercial policy.

“Apple and its two wholesalers agreed not to compete with each other and to prevent distributors from competing with each other, thereby sterilising the wholesale market for Apple products,” the watchdog said in a statement.

The two wholesalers, Tech Data and Ingram Micro, were fined 76 million and 63 million euros respectively, the authority said. Tech Data had no immediate comment to make and Ingram Micro could not immediately be reached.

“The French competition authority’s decision is disheartening,” Apple said in a statement announcing it planned to appeal.

“It relates to practices from over a decade ago and discards 30 years of legal precedent that all companies in France rely on with an order that will cause chaos for companies across all industries.”

Since her nomination as the head of the French competition authority in 2016, Isabelle de Silva has set her sights on U.S. tech companies, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, which was fined 150 million euros ($167 million) for opaque advertising rules. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Dominique Vidalon and Christian Lowe)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Presidential Address

Phased lifting of hard lockdown to begin on 1 May

By Cyril Ramaphosa

AMABHUNGANE

Caxton vs Novus: Hot metal flies in printing ‘shootout’

Sam Sole
6 mins ago
10 mins

#LOCKDOWN LEVEL 4

Zorro Ramaphosa frees you up, but just a little

Ferial Haffajee
27 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 hours ago

Coronavirus restrictions

Lockdown Level 4: We’re moving to the next phase
Greg Nicolson 23 mins ago
4 mins

Portobello, cremini and button mushrooms are all the same kind of mushroom.

CORONAVIRUS

Food parcel discrimination under scrutiny as Western Cape becomes Covid-19 epicentre

Suné Payne 39 mins ago
3 mins

Friday Activist

Flo Bird: First Lady of Heritage Preservation 

Ufrieda Ho
41 mins ago
4 mins

CORONAVIRUS DAILY DIGEST #30

Ramaphosa plots the path forward while Solidarity Fund raises R2.6bn

Christi Nortier
36 mins ago
3 mins

OP-ED

Listen to the inner rage, hit the punch bag harder… and let love reign

Ruth Hopkins
31 mins ago
15 mins

Great mountain bike races of South Africa

I Ride What I Like – Thoughts from a bicycle on State(s) of Nation

Mark Heywood
1 hour ago
9 mins