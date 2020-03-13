Maverick Life

The week in pictures – 14 March 2020

By Maverick Life Editors 13 March 2020

A hot air balloon in the shape of a tyrannosaurus rex is seen next to another hot air balloon at the Canberra International Balloon Festival in Canberra, Australia, 12 March 2020. The Canberra Balloon Festival is considered one of the biggest hot air balloon festivals in the world. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

An incomplete gallery of our wild wild world.

WUHAN, CHINA – MARCH 08: A man wearing a face mask talks to another man through a makeshift barricade wall built to control entry and exit to a residential compound on March 8, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei, China. Flights, trains and public transport including buses, subway and ferry services remain closed following the Coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Getty Images)
A firefighter wearing protective clothing, mask and goggles, sprays disinfectant on Tabia’t bridge pedestrian overpass in Tehran, Iran, on Monday, March 9, 2020. The country’s healthcare system, burdened by U.S. sanctions and an ailing economy, has faced shortages in supplies and medicine as it fights to contain the crisis. Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A solitary traveler sits beside rows of empty seating at Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. China’s economy is beginning to revive, as the government signals progress in battling the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 3,100 people and sickened tens of thousands at home. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
MANILA, PHILIPPINES – MARCH 11: A disinfection worker sprays anti-septic solution against COVID-19 aboard a firetruck along a street on March 11, 2020 in Manila, Philippines. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday declared a state of public health emergency as the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country rose to 33 from just 3 cases last week. With over 115,000 confirmed cases around the world, the coronavirus has so far claimed over 4,000 lives. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
BANGKOK – MARCH 11: Scenes from the popular Pattaya Park Resort normally packed with tourists in Pattaya, Thailand on March 11, 2020. Thailand depends on tourism, currently tourist arrivals have plunged more than 50% and are expected to continue for months ahead. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in Thailand there has been 59 confirmed cases of Coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) with 6 new, only one death with around 1,903 persons under treatment. Latest information on the Novel Coronavirus has infected more than 118,000 people and killed close to 4,300. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
View of an empty Duomo square during the coronavirus emergency lockdown in Milan, Italy, 12 March 2020. The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on 11 March 2020. EPA-EFE/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI
A Falla sculpture wearing a face mask at City Hall square after regional authorities postponed the Fallas festival due to coronavirus in the city of Valencia, eastern Spain, 11 March 2020. Las Fallas festivity, Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is held annually in Valencia to mark Saint Joseph, the patron of carpenters from 15 to 19 March. The fallas, installations of parodic huge papier-mache, cardboard and wooden sculptures, are burned on 19 March in the so-called ‘Crema’ to end the event. EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling
A model walks on a catwalk in front of a handful of spectators during the 46th Portugal Fashion show in Porto, Portugal, 12 March 2020. This year’s edition of the fashion show will only allow industry and media professionals to attend due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/ESTELA SILVA
A model walks the runway wearing a Toni Maticevski outfit during Melbourne Fashion Festival at the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne, Australia, 12 March 2020. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: The V&A announces it has acquired a rare jewelled late Medieval cluster brooch after it was uncovered in 2017 by a metal detectorist in a former royal hunting ground known as ‘Great Park’ near Brigstock, Northamptonshire, on March 12, 2020 in London, England. The brooch, dating from 1400-1450, and made in either France or Germany, is the only one of its kind to be found in the UK, and one of only seven known examples in the world. The brooch will go on display in the V&A’s William and Judith Bollinger Jewellery Gallery as part of a display on Medieval jewellery from today. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for V&A)
A person looks the piece “In the World But Don?t Know the World, 2009” during a visit one day prior to the vernissage of the Exhibition Triumphant Scale of Ghanaian artist El Anatsui, at the Museum of Arts in Bern, Switzerland, 11 March 2020. The Exhibition start the 13 March until 21 June. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX
PERTH, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 11: Homer Homer by Cool Shit (Dave Glass) is seen during Sculpture by the Sea at Cottesloe Beach on March 11, 2020 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 11: General view at the opening of Edge, the Western Hemisphere’s highest outdoor sky deck on March 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 08: Topless female Extinction Rebellion activists block Waterloo Bridge in a demonstration on International Women’s Day on March 8, 2020 in London, England. International Women’s Day is celebrated on 8th March every year and is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women whilst serving as a focal point for women’s rights. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
CHELMSFORD, ENGLAND – MARCH 06: A general view as runners turn into the straight as the Polytrack surface is kicked up at Chelmsford City Racecourse on March 06, 2020 in Chelmsford, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Copperhead ridden by Harry Cobden and Easy Game ridden by Danny Mullins fall during the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 11, 2020 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – MARCH 07: Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Newcastle United at St Mary’s Stadium on March 07, 2020 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – MARCH 08: Mohammed Haouas of France punches Jamie Ritchie of Scotland and is later sent off after being shown a red card during the 2020 Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and France at Murrayfield on March 08, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 10: South African football fans cover themselves about Coronavirus fears during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards at Bidvest Stadium on March 10, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
