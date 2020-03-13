COVID-19

China sends medical supplies, experts to help Italy battle coronavirus

By Reuters 13 March 2020

epa08291309 A handout photo made available on 13 March 2020 by the Italian Red Cross Press Office shows medical supplies from Shanghai sitting on the tarmac at Fiumicino airport, Rome, Italy, 12 March 2020. A Chinese aircraft unloaded fans, respiratory materials , electrocardiographs, tens of thousands of masks and other medical devices sent by the Chinese Red Cross to the Italian Red Cross. A team of nine Chinese doctors will work together with Italian doctors to tackle the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country. EPA-EFE/ITALIAN RED CROSS PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

ROME, March 13 (Reuters) - A planeload of medical supplies, including masks and respirators, has arrived in Italy from China to help it deal with its growing coronavirus crisis.

The coronavirus outbreak began in China late last year but has since swept the globe. Italy is now the worst-affected nation in the world after China, with 1,016 dead and 15,113 confirmed cases since the contagion came to light there on Feb. 21.

A team of nine Chinese medical staff arrived late on Thursday with some 30 tonnes of equipment on a flight organised by the Chinese Red Cross.

“In this moment of great stress, of great difficulty, we are relieved to have this arrival of supplies. It is true that it will help only temporarily, but it is still important,” said the head of the Italian Red Cross, Francesco Rocca.

“We have a desperate need for these masks right now. We need respirators that the Red Cross will donate to the government. This is for sure a really important donation for our country,” Rocca said.

The outbreak risks overwhelming Italian hospitals and some key supplies are running low.

In contrast to China, Italy’s partners in the European Union earlier this month refused Rome’s requests for help with medical supplies as they looked to stockpile face masks and other equipment to help their own citizens. (Writing by Crispian Balmer Editing by Gareth Jones)

