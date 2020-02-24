We look forward to providing the “best and most feared military equipment” to India, said Trump, while addressing a crowd of more than 100,000 people at a stadium in the western state of Gujarat, shortly after arriving on his maiden visit to the country.
Trump said he looked forward to expanding space cooperation between the two nations, and said both sides were at the early stages of reaching an “incredible” trade agreement.
(Reporting by Alasdair Pal and Steve Holland, Writing by Euan Rocha, Editing by Louise Heavens)
