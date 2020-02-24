Newsdeck

Trump says U.S. keen to boost defence equipment sales to India

By Reuters 24 February 2020
Caption
epa08243035 A handout photo made available by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India shows US President Donald J. Trump (C) and US First Lady Melania Trump (R) speaking to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) during their visit at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, 24 February 2020. US President Trump is on a two-day state visit to India, and will visit the three Indian cities of Ahemdabad, Delhi and Agra and is scheduled to have the bilateral talks with top India leadership. during his talks, Trmp is expected to dicuss intellectual property rights, defence deals, nuclear power cooperation. EPA-EFE/MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

AHEMADABAD, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump vowed on Monday to boost trade ties between the United States and India, and said the United States was prepared to supply India with defence equipment ranging from drones to helicopters and missile systems.

We look forward to providing the “best and most feared military equipment” to India, said Trump, while addressing a crowd of more than 100,000 people at a stadium in the western state of Gujarat, shortly after arriving on his maiden visit to the country.

Trump said he looked forward to expanding space cooperation between the two nations, and said both sides were at the early stages of reaching an “incredible” trade agreement.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal and Steve Holland, Writing by Euan Rocha, Editing by Louise Heavens)

