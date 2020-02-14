Africa

Zimbabwe police fire teargas as court rules on opposition leader’s subversion case

By Reuters 14 February 2020
Caption
epa08147797 Members of the Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance party attend the Agenda 2020 launch rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, 21 January 2020. The agenda aims to put the party on a new path of 'accountability and aggressiveness against tyranny'. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

HARARE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A court in southern Zimbabwe on Friday halted proceedings after police fired teargas outside to disperse supporters of an opposition politician facing subversion charges, a party official and lawyers' group said.

The court was making a ruling on a request by Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) deputy national chairman and lawmaker Job Sikhala to drop the charges, which carry up to 20 years prison term upon conviction.

MDC vice president Tendai Biti and Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who were present in court, said the judge in the case was forced to adjourn proceedings after teargas started filtering into the court room in Masvingo, 300 km (210 miles) south of Harare.

Police were not available to comment.

Dozens of government opponents have faced subversion charges, with critics saying this shows the government is muzzling the opposition by reverting to harsh security laws from the era of Robert Mugabe, who died last September.

Political tension has increased as Zimbabwe grapples with its worst economic crisis in a decade. (Reporting by Nelson Banya, Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe, editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Angus MacSwan)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

#SONA2020

Ramaphosa calls for unity and lists major deliverables

By Marianne Merten

Maverick Citizen: Analysis

Match in Africa

Mark Heywood
19 mins ago
7 mins

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

Amendments to Citizenship Act infringe human rights, say lawyers

Sumeya Gasa
33 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 20 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

EFF own goal galvanises ANC and opposition at #SONA2020
Judith February 1 hour ago
9 mins

English boy band Blue were in NYC after the 9/11 attacks. They infamously commented that "animals are more important" thereby losing themselves a major US record deal.

#SONA2020

How Miss Universe and Mr Springbok saved the night at stormy SONA

Rebecca Davis 11 hours ago
5 mins

#SONA2020

Social compact for unity and progress — if Ramaphosa has his way and his ministers can deliver

Marianne Merten
11 hours ago
5 mins

#SONA 2020

Ramaphosa: ‘A key priority is to fix commuter rail’

Suné Payne
11 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK #SONA2020

Economic policy surprise: Ramaphosa punts sovereign wealth fund and state bank

Ed Stoddard
14 hours ago
3 mins

#SONA2020

Jobless youth one of Ramaphosa’s main priorities 

Sandisiwe Shoba
11 hours ago
3 mins