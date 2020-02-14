“It’s great to see you all here and congratulations to you all on achieving, or indeed retaining, the great offices of state that you hold,” Johnson told cabinet before posing for photographs.
“We have to repay the trust of people who voted for us in huge numbers,” he said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)
