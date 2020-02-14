Newsdeck

British PM Johnson welcomes new cabinet

By Reuters 14 February 2020
Caption
epa08215147 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street, Central London, Britain, 13 February 2020. The Prime Minister is due to shuffle his cabinet for the first time following the UK election in 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted his new cabinet of senior ministers on Friday, vowing to repay the trust of voters by improving infrastructure, cutting crime and building more hospitals.

“It’s great to see you all here and congratulations to you all on achieving, or indeed retaining, the great offices of state that you hold,” Johnson told cabinet before posing for photographs.

“We have to repay the trust of people who voted for us in huge numbers,” he said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)

