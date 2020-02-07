Celebrate love with friends and family this Valentine’s Day on Brightside Farm in the Magaliesburg

Chef James Diack believes that Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to just be about couples and candlelight… his farm lunch in celebration of Valentine’s Day this year encourages you to not only celebrate with your significant other, but also your friends and family. His family’s Magaliesburg farm – and supplier to his restaurants – Brightside Farm, will be opening up its park-like gardens to the public for a Valentine’s Picnic on Saturday 15 February 2020.

For R800 per head, guests can spend the day in the country munching their way through a farm-fresh three-course picnic lunch and sipping on premium wines on offer by the Anthonij Rupert Wyne portfolio. Picnic spots are available throughout the farm – guests can choose to dine either on a blanket or at one of the beautifully set tables depending on party size. All guests will enjoy privacy at a secluded shady spot. The food will be reminiscent of what customers have grown to know and love at James’ four restaurants – Coobs, Il Contadino, La Stalla and Douglas + Hale.

Transport to and from Brightside Farm is also included. Buses will depart from Coobs in Parkhurst at 09h45 on Saturday morning, and there will be two scheduled return times from Brightside Farm: 17:00 and 18h15.

Situated a mere hour and 15 minutes outside Johannesburg, Brightside Farm is a haven of sustainable beauty. Gardens abound with vegetables, herbs, fruit orchards; and fat ducks waddle under the trees. The farm supplies Diack’s restaurants with 95% of their produce, including meat and cheese, pork and vegetables. All grown without the interference of pesticides and poison.

“It means we cook what we get from the farm, and our menus are dictated by the season,” James explains. “It also means our dishes are bursting with flavour and colour – they’re delicious – and we want people to be able to experience something authentic this Valentine’s Day. It’s a beautiful place to spend time and very special to my family. We look forward to having everyone there.”

For the per-head cost of R800, guests will receive picnic baskets to share and a complimentary bottle of L’Ormarins Cap Classique. Starters will include a selection of breads, cheeses, charcuterie, preserves and a few other farm specialties. The rotisserie will offer wild boar on the spit and roasted organic farm chickens. Vegetarian guests can select from the abundant harvest table. Dessert will be creamy traditional soft serve with fantastic toppings to choose from.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste the following wines:

Jean Roi Rose

Protea Rose

Cape of Good Hope “Serruria” Chardonnay

Terra Del Capo Pinot Grigio

Anthonij Rupert Optima

Terra Del Capo Sangiovese

Guests will also receive a complimentary bottle of the L’Ormarins Brut Classique Rose NV in a chiller bag with every picnic basket. L’Ormarins, the main estate in the Anthonij Rupert Wyne portfolio, is situated in the Franschhoek area. The farm has a combination of both low-lying land and moderate-to-steep slopes, it is home to the Brut Classique. Certainly, the ultimate in premium Méthode Cap Classique. DM

Booking is essential! Please contact Coobs to reserve your picnic spot: call them on +2711 447 0710 or email [email protected]. Upfront payment is essential to reserve your seat.

