The truth is, we live in a binary society that has strong views on what women do and what men do. But, what happens when you’re caught in between? Being transgender, or non-binary, discrimination is everywhere. In this special episode from Zimbabwe, we chat with a group of transgender people about their journey of accepting themselves in a community that is full of judgement.



This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series, Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

