A fishing boat sails along a lake as Taal Volcano erupts on January 14, 2020 in Talisay, Batangas province, Philippines. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level to four out of five, warning that a hazardous eruption could take place anytime, as authorities have evacuated tens of thousands of people from the area. An estimated $10 million worth of crops and livestock have been damaged by the on-going eruption, according to the country's agriculture department. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
An incomplete and yet highly enjoyable gallery of the wild wild world.
A skier rides a ski-lift up Kreuzeck mountain at the Alpine skiing resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Like other resorts at relatively low altitude, global warming has left its mark on Garmisch-Partenkirchen the site of the 1936 Winter Olympics putting the towns identity and affluence at risk. Photographer: Michaela Handrek-Rehle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Taronga Zoo’s Vet nurse Fle Evans releases a Red-Necked Wallaby joey from its pouch during a tour of the Taronga Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital at Taronga Zoo on January 14, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. The Federal Government has granted $1 million (approximately R10 million) to support ongoing efforts to help conservation-based zoos like Taronga care for injured and displaced wildlife in the wake of the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia. $1 million each will also be given to Zoos Vic and Zoos SA to support similar programs in those states affected by the devastation of recent bushfires. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
A Leatherback Sea Turtle (Dermochelys coriacea) moved towards the sea after been released, as part of turtle habitat conservation in Lhok Nga Beach, Aceh, Indonesia, 13 January 2020. Leatherback Sea Turtle is classified as a vulnerable species in Indonesia where Aceh coastline is one of the main spot for the turtle nests to lay their eggs. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
The newborn white rhino named Willi walks next to its mother Shakina in the zoo in Dortmund, Germany, 17 January 2020. Willi was born on 08 January. Rhinos are one of the most endangered species in the world, and the white rhino has been poached almost to extinction because of the desirability of its horns. This makes Dortmund Zoo one of only six zoos in Germany to have succeeded in breeding a white rhino. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
Boston welcomes its biggest visitor to announce the world-tour exhibition KING TUT: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh opening in June 2020 at The Saunders Castle. The 32-foot tall, 2-ton King Tut Guardian statue, a supersized replica of the original artefact in the exhibition, went on display at City Hall Plaza on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Due to sellouts in other cities, a free registration for a ticket lottery started today on the tour website at Boston City Hall Plaza on January 14, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images for King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh)
Artwork on display during the “Modern British Art Highlights” photo call at Christie’s on January 13, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
William Shakespeare’s First Folio on display prior to its auction in New York on January 13, 2020 at Christie’s in London, England. The folio was published in 1623 by Shakespeare’s friends John Hemmings and Henry Condell. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Student chef Egon Le Roux cuts an onion during an interview on January 08, 2020 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Egon Le Roux is an upcoming chef who was chosen to represent South Africa in India at the Young Chefs Olympiad between 28th January and the 2nd of February. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile)
Men pour ice-cold water over themselves during a purification ritual at Kanda Myojin Shrine on January 18, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The coming of age purification ritual is a part of the two-day festival held annually at Kanda Myojin Shrine each January to honour and pay homage to Daikoku, the deity of fortune. Although primarily for 20 year-olds, the ceremony is now undertaken by people of all ages who pour ice-cold water over themselves in pool of water and ice blocks to purify themselves to traditional Japanese music. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
People ride the District Line without trousers on January 12, 2020 in London, England. Originating as a prank on the New York Subway, the “No Pants on the Subway Ride” (also known as the “No Trousers Tube Ride”) has become an international annual event, during which participants travel on the underground transport system without their trousers. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2020/2021 men’s collection by US designer Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 16 January 2020. The presentation of the men’s collections runs from 14 to 19 January. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Evy Poppe of Belgium in action during the qualification run of the women’s Snowboard Slopestyle event at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Leysin, Switzerland, 18 January 2020. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT A handout photo made available by the European Southern Observatory on 15 January 2020 shows This wide-field view shows the region of the sky, in the constellation of Auriga, where the star-forming region AFGL 5142 is located. This view was created from images forming part of the Digitised Sky Survey 2 (issued 16 January 2020). This first sighting of phosphorus monoxide on a comet helps astronomers draw a connection between star-forming regions, where the molecule is created, all the way to Earth, where it played a crucial role in starting life. EPA-EFE/ESO/Digitised Sky Survey
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a
Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.