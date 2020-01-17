COOK

Prawn and calamari potjie

By Tony Jackman 17 January 2020

Prawn and calamari potjie, served up. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

This is a real cook’s cook – a treat, finished in a potjie on the embers, that starts with the making, on the stove, of a lovely stock of such things as prawn heads and saffron, and ends with you ladling the end result from the potjie onto plates.

Prawn and calamari potjie. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

 

This recipe accompanies this column.

Start by making a mirepoix – an aromatic flavour base on which to build the dish – of 2 large onions, 3 medium carrots and 2 celery sticks. This means finely dicing the vegetables and then sweating them slowly in a pot in a little butter.

Add 500ml cold water and bring it to a simmer. Add the heads of the prawns you’re using to make the potjie. Boil and simmer for 20 minutes.

The prawn heads are added to the stock. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Sauté 1 large chopped onion and 3 sliced leeks in olive oil in a potjie with 3 cloves garlic and a handful of chopped fennel fronds.

Add two long strips of orange peel with as little pith as possible.

Add 500ml dry white wine, cover and simmer.

Reduce until there’s hardly any liquid left and the wine has concentrated to a delicious stickiness.

Strain the fish stock you made earlier. Stir into it 100g tomato paste and add a generous pinch of saffron strands. Bring it to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper.

This is what the seafood stock looks like once it’s ready to be added to the potjie. Note the saffron strands. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Pour the stock into a jug and then add it to the potjie. Bring it back to a gentle simmer.

Add the calamari rings and simmer for 30 minutes.

Add the deveined prawns in their shells and cook for 5 to 7 minutes.

Remove from heat.

Stir in chopped parsley.

Serve with rice or garlic bread. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANC NEC: SCENE SETTER

Ramaphosa won’t bow to pressure to axe Gordhan

By Ferial Haffajee

GASTROTURF

Embers & Ash: The Art of the Potjie

Tony Jackman
7 mins ago
7 mins

GROUNDUP

Domestic workers fight for national minimum wage

Zoe Postman for GroundUp
20 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

DEATH IN DETENTION

Four decades on, will there be justice for Neil Aggett when inquest reopens Monday?
Greg Nicolson 2 hours ago
5 mins

"Don't tell me the sky's the limit when there are footprints on the moon." ~ Paul Brandt

OUR BURNING PLANET

Renewables vs Coal: Timeline of a fatally rigged fight

Kevin Bloom 17 hours ago
14 mins

OP-ED

Measuring the success of the Cape Flats army deployment

Carla Bernardo
6 hours ago
7 mins

SANPARKS AGGRESSION

‘If there’s one cyclist who can come back, it’s Nic Dlamini’

Lia Snijman
3 hours ago
5 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK

Britain mourns its favourite Middle Eastern dictator

Khalfan al-Badwawi and Phil Miller
8 hours ago
9 mins

ISS TODAY

Abiy and Ramaphosa reset relations

Peter Fabricius for ISS TODAY
4 hours ago
4 mins