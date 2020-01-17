Four lamb shanks, from the rear, cooked in a potjie with aromatics and port. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

There are times when the recipe you just make up from scratch, instead of following someone else’s lead in a recipe book or Google search, produces something you’ll want to write down to make again and again. This is one of those.

Olive oil

4 shanks from the rear of 2 lambs (keep the rest of the 2 lambs for eating another day)

1 bottle port (Cape Ruby)

2 onions, chopped

4 or 5 sprigs of thyme

3 fat cloves garlic

2 star anise

Salt and pepper to taste

Have a fire going not too close to the potjie, with flames. Get the potjie heated with some coals underneath it. Pour in some olive oil, about 3 Tbs. Add 2 chopped onions and the garlic, thyme sprigs and star anise and simmer, stirring, until lightly coloured.

Using braai tongs, hold each shank over the flames to char the fat and get some colour and character going. Add the shanks to the pot, and stir for the onions to coat the meat.

Heat the port/Cape Ruby in a pot on the stove inside, then come back to the fire and pour into the potjie.

Put the lid on top, place a few embers on the lid, and allow it to cook for three hours.

Keep an eye on the heat below the pot. Add more coals – never too many – to ensure the pot stays a-simmer without it drying out. If it does start to dry too much, get some more heated hooch alla Portuguese in there.

Serve it with potatoes baked with oryx desert salt and rosemary sprigs, as described in the column to which this recipe is attached. DM

