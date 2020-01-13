Newsdeck

Man City thrash Villa with Aguero’s record-breaking hat-trick

By Reuters 13 January 2020
Caption
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany lifts the trophy among teammates after the English Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City, Brighton, Britain, 12 May 2019. Manchester City won 4-1 and won the Premier League title. EPA-EFE/JAMES BOARDMAN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

BIRMINGHAM, England, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sergio Aguero became the most prolific foreign goalscorer in Premier League history with a hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed Aston Villa 6-1 to reclaim second place on Sunday.

The Argentine striker struck City’s third, fifth and sixth goals at Villa Park to take his league tally to 177, two more than Frenchman Thierry Henry managed for Arsenal and fourth on the all-time list alongside Frank Lampard.

City’s resounding victory, in which Riyad Mahrez also scored twice and Gabriel Jesus once, meant they moved above Leicester City and trimmed Liverpool’s lead to 14 points, although Liverpool have played a game less.

Mahrez’s dribble and shot opened the scoring in the 18th minute and the Algerian struck again six minutes later.

Champions City’s slick football was too much for Villa who had dropped into the relegation zone before kickoff after Watford’s win at Bournemouth.

Aguero’s fierce strike from outside the area made it 3-0 in the 28th minute before Jesus tapped in a fourth on the stroke of halftime after a stunning pass by Kevin De Bruyne.

A razor-sharp Aguero moved clear of Henry with a neat finish in the 58th minute and continued to torment a sorry home side by completing his 12th Premier League hat-trick in the 81st minute.

Villa, who have fallen to third from bottom, did not manage a shot on target until they were awarded a stoppage-time penalty that was tucked away by Anwar El Ghazi. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OP-ED

A 2020 vision: How to end generation capacity constraints and load shedding in SA

By Chris Yelland

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Attacked with an axe: The pain, the indignity, the choices, the consequences… and the inadequate police service

Gracelin Baskaran
4 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

South Africans still love the ANC — which makes their treatment all the sadder

Rebecca Davis
1 hour ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 mins ago

HERITAGE, FORGOTTEN

ANC celebrates history while Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s Brandfort home still languishes in obscurity
Rebecca Davis 2 hours ago
3 mins

"The sad truth is that most evil is done by people who never make up their minds to be good or evil." ~ Hannah Arendt

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom pension fund administration leaves members with more questions than answers

Ruan Jooste 5 hours ago
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa is close to the tipping point

Professor Balthazar
1 hour ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

The ANC is looking old, tired, divided and left behind

Stephen Grootes
2 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Rushing the work of the Zondo commission would be a mistake

Omphemetse S Sibanda
5 hours ago
8 mins

Analysis

Zuma’s vs Ramaphosa’s Kimberley ANC anniversary speeches: ten years later, clear differences, but some similarities too

Carien Du Plessis
4 hours ago
5 mins