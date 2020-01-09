Cape Town - It seems like South Africans loved spending their holiday on the couch binging their favourite reality shows.

According to the latest data released by Showmax on Wednesday, the nation collectively viewed more than 100 years’ worth of video on the local streaming service over Christmas and New Year. That’s 876 000 hours worth of watching that SA did combined over the festive season.

“More people than ever before got on the streaming bandwagon, and those who were watching streamed more than usual. The net effect was a 30% increase in viewing hours compared to the average seen in prior months,” Showmax announced in an official statement.

Other interesting data from the holidays show that 29 December was the busiest day on the streaming service with views peaking daily at around 18:00.

The most watched local genre was reality TV with The Real Housewives of Johannesburg coming in on top.

Another fun fact? According to press statement the peak binge by a single account was more than 200 episodes of the same show!

This year Showmax will be ramping up local content starting with The River S3 on 27 January, followed with Lockdown S5 on 30 January.

Hollywood will continue to feature strongly, with Ray Donovan S7 starting 20 January and more blockbusters like A Star is Born and Aquaman for movie fans.

2020 will also see more top-flight sport, including more football from major local and international leagues coming live to Showmax.

Looking back over the year just finished, these were the most viewed series on Showmax in 2019 (in no particular order):

10 most-streamed international series on Showmax

• HBO’s Euphoria

• HBO’s Game of Thrones

• HBO’s Chernobyl

• Younger

• HBO’s Big Little Lies

• Vikings

• Billions

• The Girlfriend Experience

• Siren

• The Handmaid’s Tale

10 most-streamed South African series on Showmax

• Trackers

• The Real Housewives of Johannesburg

• Being Bonang

• The River

• The Queen

• Die Spreeus

• Die Byl

• The Girl From St Agnes

• The Bachelor SA

• Boer Soek ‘n Vrou

(Compiled by Herman Eloff. Source: Showmax)

