Russia’s Putin expects Trump to survive impeachment proceedings

By Reuters 19 December 2019
epa08081370 Russian President Vladimir Putin (back C) answers questions during his annual life-broadcasted news conference with Russian and foreign media at the World Trade Center in Moscow, Russia, 19 December 2019. A total of 1,895 journalists were accredited for Putin's annual news conference. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he expects his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump's to remain in office despite the House of Representatives voting to impeach Trump on Wednesday.

Putin said the allegations against Trump are “dreamt up” and that he believes the U.S. Senate is unlikely to remove Trump from office.

Putin added that Russia is ready to agree on a new START arms treaty with the United States, but that there has been no response to Russian proposals. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)

