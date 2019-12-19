Putin said the allegations against Trump are “dreamt up” and that he believes the U.S. Senate is unlikely to remove Trump from office.
Putin added that Russia is ready to agree on a new START arms treaty with the United States, but that there has been no response to Russian proposals. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)
