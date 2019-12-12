Sport

Maverick Sports Podcast Episode 8: Conversation with Saca CEO Tony Irish

By Craig Ray 12 December 2019

There isn’t a person in cricket who has seen as much as today’s Maverick Sports podcast guest, but even by the wild standards of South African sport, the last two weeks in local cricket have been amongst the most dramatic ever. Not since the Hansie Cronje match-fixing scandal has South African cricket been in such a state of disarray. Ideally it should be in a state of introspection too, having lost an R80-million-a-year sponsorship from Standard Bank, having four board members resign, the CEO suspended pending a forensic audit as well as many other issues plaguing Cricket South Africa. Tony Irish, the outgoing CEO of the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) has been at the coal face of many of the goings on and he shares his insights and experiences to reveal the inner workings of professional cricket in South Africa.

 

