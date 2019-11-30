Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 30 November 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 30 November 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a presidential ‘pardon’ to the National Thanksgiving Turkey 'Butter' during the traditional event in the Rose Garden of the White House November 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. The turkey pardon was made official in 1989 under former President George H.W. Bush, who was continuing an informal tradition started by President Harry Truman in 1947. Following the presidential pardon, the 47-pound turkey which was raised by farmer Wellie Jackson of Clinton, North Carolina, will reside at his new home, 'Gobbler's Rest,' at Virginia Tech. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Ronald McDonald balloon hits down on the parade route during the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
People buy televisions at a supermarket during a discount campaign prior to the Black Friday, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 28 November 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira
Kabuki actor Ebizo Ichikawa (L) performs during the ‘Star Wars Kabuki’ performance that was produced to promote the upcoming release of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ at Meguro Persimmon Hall on November 28, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
The Infecting The City Arts Festival on November 18, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Infecting the City is the longest running public arts festival in South Africa. It brings free, socially-engaged performance and visual art into the public spaces of Cape Town and Mbombela. The festival has been held annually since 2007, and in 2019 it will transition to being held every two years. (Photo By Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
People look at their phones while inside the installation ‘Infinity Mirrored Room – Dancing Lights That Flew Up to the Universe, 2019’ by artist Yayoi Kusama as part of the current exhibit called ‘Every Day I Pray for Love’ at the David Zwirner Gallery in New York, New York, USA, 21 November 2019. The exhibit runs until 14 December 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A sculptural installation by artist Anne Hardy is seen on the exterior of Tate Britain on November 29, 2019 in London, England. For this commission Hardy has transformed Tate Britains iconic facade into a marooned temple in an exploration of the natural rhythms of the earth, tides, and the winter solstice. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
A view of a 5,000 year-old cave painting discovered by Spanish expert and researcher Agustin Palomo in Alburquerque, Extremadura, Spain, 27 November 2019 (issued 28 November 2019). The paintings were found a year ago on a rocky surface in Alburquerque, an area where these kinds of parietal art have been already discovered before. EPA-EFE/PABLO CORDOBILLA
“Sandi,” the world’s only 700-ton sand tree is seen as sculptors from Sandtastic near the completion of the holiday sand tree on November 25, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The 35-foot sand tree, is the centrepiece of the Holiday in Paradise beginning on December 5th, with the holiday sand tree lighting, that ushers in a campaign over the holidays to bring awareness for cleaner beaches and oceans as well as efforts to protect Florida’s natural resources. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Meuram Murray Island Dancers in the Dance circle at Sydney Opera House on November 24, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Dance Rites is a festival of live dance, music and community celebrating First Nations people from Australia and around the world. (Photo by Jaimi Chisholm/Getty Images)
Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men’s Slalom on November 24, 2019 in Levi Finland. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Remi Beasuad from France performs a trick during the XPilots Flashback Tour 2019 on November 23, 2019 in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo by Camilo Freedman/APHOTOGRAFIA/Getty Images)
Omar Assar of Egypt in action against Kanak Jha (not pictured) of USA during the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men’s World Cup match between USA and Egypt at the Sichuan Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, 29 November 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
