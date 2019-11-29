It is freezing cold on the outskirts of town. Yet people gather. I watch them form a row across the horizon. We all wait for something to happen. However, nothing does…
NOTHING HAPPENS offers a new way of looking. It is about spectatorship - about watching and being watched. It is about being present.
