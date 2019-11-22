An attendee watches an air display by the Patrouille de France, a unit of the French Air Force, during the first day of the 16th Dubai Air Show at Dubai World Central (DWC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. The Dubai Air Show is the biggest aerospace event in the Middle East, Asia and Africa and runs Nov. 17 - 21. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
An incomplete and yet highly enjoyable gallery of the wild wild world.
Pope Francis (C) greets Thai and foreign Catholics inside St Peter’s church in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, 22 November 2019. Pope Francis is in Thailand for an apostolic visit on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of the founding of Mission de Siam. Pope Francis is the first pontiff to visit Thailand in nearly four decades after John Paul II in 1984. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Ambassador Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union as he appears before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill during the House impeachment inquiry hearings, in Washington, DC, USA, 20 November 2019. EPA-EFE/Doug Mills / POOL
Immersive jellyfish installation by Rimini Protokoll in Eco-Visionaries exhibition at Royal Academy of Arts on November 20, 2019 in London, England. The theatrical installation win > < win is a tank of 50 moon jellyfish, one of the few species which actually benefit from the effects of global warming. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
A general view of Lunar Dome illuminated on the top of Nehru Planetarium in Mumbai, India, 21 November 2019. According to reports, this is one of the biggest moon installations created in India. The Lunar Dome is also commemoration to the Chandrayaan mission and a hat-tip to the scientists at ISRO. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Levi Sherwood of New Zealand pictured during the Supercross Open Auckland Media Session at Mount Smart Stadium on November 15, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Light Balance performs during the Norwegian Encore Christening Ceremony on November 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Norwegian Cruise Line)
A glowing moon and stars are seen, suspended over a pool at Wakehurst, Kew’s wild botanic gardens, during the launch of the winter lantern trail on November 21, 2019 in Haywards Heath, England. The festive event sees the landscape transformed by thousands of lanterns, fire torches, soundscapes and projections, and is open to the public from November 21 to December 22, 2019. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
The Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Art perform during the show of the Sicab International Horse Fair on November 19, 2019 in Seville, Spain. Sicab is dedicated exclusively to the purebred Spanish horse. (Photo by Marcelo del Pozo/Getty Images)
People walk past an electronic display at the Paradise City, Art Space Plaza, the venue of the the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards in Incheon, South Korea, 21 November 2019. The Blue Dragon (Cheongryong) Awards are one of the country’s two major film awards. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL
A woman poses holding a piece of amber during a press preview at Summers Place Auctions on November 14, 2019 in Billingshurst, England. The piece from the cretaceous period makes up part of a collection, including taxidermy and dinosaur skeletons, and will go up for sale during the ‘Evolution Auction’ on November 19, 2019. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
A view of the artwork ‘Get Hold of This’ during the exhibition of British artist Sarah Lucas, at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China, 20 November 2019. Her solo exhibition shows more than 100 works from the artists’s thirty-year career, and runs until 16 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A handout photo made available 18 November 2018 by US car manufacturer Ford, showing the Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s first ever all-electric SUV during its presentation in Los Angeles, USA, on 17 November 2019. Ford also opened an ordering site in internet for the new vehicle, where the automobile can be reserved for a 500 USD (R7 352) deposit. The prices for the new electric SUV start at 43,895 USD (R64 5450), while the high-performance version will cost more than 60,000 USD (R88 2264) in USA. EPA-EFE/FORD Gabriel Macias goalkeeper of Mexico in action during a Beach Soccer World Cup group B game between Uruguay and Mexico, at Los Pynandi stadium in Luque, Paraguay, 21 November 2019. EPA-EFE/NATHALIA AGUILAR
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a
Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.