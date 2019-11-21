“Everyone was in the loop” – Sondland testifies in impeachment hearings
By Reuters• 21 November 2019
Caption
epaselect epa08011486 US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland prepares to testify before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 20 November 2019. The impeachment inquiry is being led by three congressional committees and was launched following a whistleblower's complaint that alleges US President Donald J. Trump requested help from the President of Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
Newsdeck
“Everyone was in the loop” – Sondland testifies in impeachment hearings
By Reuters• 21 November 2019
Caption
epaselect epa08011486 US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland prepares to testify before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 20 November 2019. The impeachment inquiry is being led by three congressional committees and was launched following a whistleblower's complaint that alleges US President Donald J. Trump requested help from the President of Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
A U.S. diplomat on Wednesday described broad involvement at the most senior levels of the Trump administration in a pressure campaign against Ukraine on Day 4 of the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.