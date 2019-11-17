NEWSDECK

Government positions used for Mpumalanga conference race – ANC members

By News24 17 November 2019

Some ANC members in Mpumalanga have accused Premier Refilwe Mtsweni of using her powers to frustrate Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs head Peter Nyoni in a bid to control the party’s second-largest province.

 Nyoni is part of a slate that includes former provincial secretary Mandla Ndlovu, who is set to contest the provincial leadership when Mpumalanga finally sits for an elective conference early next year.
The purported slate has been seen as not only a viable alternative to Mtsweni, but a real chance to shake off former provincial chairperson and now Deputy President David “DD” Mabuza’s hold on the province.
This will be the ANC’s second-largest province’s first elective conference since Mabuza ascended to the second-in-command role at the party’s watershed 2017 Nasrec elective conference. He has since fallen out of favour with some of his allies at national level, with the likes of Ndlovu, who was once a well-known Mabuza ally, having been said to have now become closer to the ANC’s current secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Some of Nyoni’s backers have told News24 they believed his role at the department was being used in the battle, with others have accused the premier of refusing to renew his contract for three more years as part of a political game. – News24
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

Gravy Trains: Prasa paid R4m in ‘ghost’ invoices to clear Lucky Montana’s debt – three years after he’d left the place

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

AFCON QUALIFIER

Faltering Bafana register crucial three points

Yanga Sibembe
15 mins ago
3 mins

Viewfinder

‘Special Closure’: The high-water mark of IPID’s cover-up

Daneel Knoetze for Viewfinder
17 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Deadlock: No end in sight to SAA strike as airline says international flights resume
Ed Stoddard 1 hour ago
2 mins

Sheep wool never sheds.

OPINIONISTA

Counting the cost two years after blowing the whistle

Suzanne Daniels 55 mins ago
2 mins

Scorpio

Exclusive: Advance into Africa — an audit of Russia’s growing economic and military footprint on the continent

Scorpio
15 NOV
11 mins

Scorpio

Russia’s shadow presence in Africa: Wagner group mercenaries in at least 20 countries aim to turn continent into strategic hub

Scorpio
15 NOV
10 mins

OPINIONISTA

SA Indians face challenges of identity

Brij Maharaj
56 mins ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

US presidential race: Et tu Michael? And Deval?

James Cannon Boyce
1 hour ago
5 mins