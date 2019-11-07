An investigation is underway to determine what went wrong, Dutch military police said.
“In a plane (set to fly) from Amsterdam to Madrid tonight an alarm was accidentally activated which set off safety protocols at the airport,” Spanish-owned Air Europa said. “There was no cause for alarm. All passengers were fine and waiting for the flight to take off.”
It added: “We are sorry. There was no cause for alarm.” (Reporting by Bart Meijer and Anthony Deutsch Editing by Mark Heinrich and Lisa Shumaker)
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
"The fall of one regime does not bring in a utopia. Rather, it opens the way for hard work and long efforts to build more just social, economic and political relationships and the eradication of other forms of injustices and oppression." ~ Gene Sharp